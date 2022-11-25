Canadiens @ Blackhawks: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 2:00 PM EST / 11:00 AM PST

In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Chicago region: NBC Sports Chicago

Streaming: ESPN+ (USA/International), RDS Direct (Canadiens region), Sportsnet Now (Outside Canadiens region), TSN Direct (Canadiens region)

After celebrating American Thanksgiving in Chicago, the Canadiens reunite with their former assistant coach Luke Richardson, now the head coach of the Blackhawks in a Friday afternoon game. It is also Canadiens forward Kirby Dach’s first game back in Chicago after a Draft Day trade to Montreal.

Chicago lost their last game, 6-4 against the Dallas Stars. Former Canadien Max Domi had a goal and an assist in that game, and defender Seth Jones returned from injury. The Blackhawks are 4-1-0 in their last five games against the Canadiens and 12-2-1 in their 15 games dating back to the start of the 2013-14 season, but both teams are squarely in rebuilding mode right now.

For the Canadiens, they are coming off a win in Columbus against the Blue Jackets. There aren’t expected to be any lineup changes for them in this one.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #22 Cole Caufield #14 Nick Suzuki #77 Kirby Dach #20 Juraj Slafkovský #28 Christian Dvorak #11 Brendan Gallagher #63 Evgenii Dadonov #91 Sean Monahan #17 Josh Anderson #55 Michael Pezzetta #71 Jake Evans #40 Joel Armia

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #21 Kaiden Guhle #58 David Savard #8 Mike Matheson #44 Joel Edmundson #72 Arber Xhekaj #26 Johnny Kovacevic

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #35 Samuel Montembeault #34 Jake Allen

Scratched: Jordan Harris, Chris Wideman

Injured: Paul Byron, Jonathan Drouin, Mike Hoffman

Chicago Blackhawks projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Andreas Athanasiou Max Domi Patrick Kane Philipp Kurashev Jonathan Toews Taylor Raddysh Jujhar Khaira Jason Dickinson Colin Blackwell MacKenzie Entwistle Sam Lafferty Reese Johnson

Defence Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Jack Johnson Seth Jones Jarred Tinordi Connor Murphy Jake McCabe Caleb Jones