Friday Habs Headlines: Kirby Dach returns to Chicago on a high

In today’s links, Kirby Dach prepares for a reunion with the Chicago Blackhawks, Jean-François Houle’s patience is crumbling, and Börje Salming passes away.

By Nathan Ni
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Columbus Blue Jackets Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Kirby Dach is flying high on the Habs top line in his return to Chicago. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Dach returns to Chicago poised on the cusp of a breakout season. [The Athletic]
  • As a 25-year-old free agent, Martin St-Louis almost went to Europe. Instead, he signed with the Tampa Bay Lightning. The rest is history. [The Athletic]
  • Former assistant coach Luke Richardson believed in Arber Xhekaj from the start. [La Presse]
  • Former Trois-Rivières Lions Éric Bélanger needed a change of scenery. [La Presse]
  • Laval Rocket head coach Jean-François Houle’s patience is crumbling — with reason. [RDS]
  • A new Richard is taking the Laval Rocket onto his back. [AHL]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Hall of Famer Börje Salming died on Thursday after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. [NHL.com | The Athletic | TSN | SVT (Svenska)]
  • Since the news broke after opening faceoff, all SHL games on Thursday paused for a moment of silence at the start of the second period.
  • The ten best rookies of the 2022-23 season so far. [The Athletic]
  • This isn’t where Shane Wright envisioned his first National Hockey League season would take him, but he’s intent on making the most of it. [TSN]
  • The Wright saga illustrates the need for an updated NHL-CHL Transfer Agreement. [The Hockey News]
  • The Vancouver Canucks should cut their losses and prepare for a rebuild. [The Hockey News]
  • The ten greatest team streaks in NHL history. [Daily Faceoff]

