Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Kirby Dach is flying high on the Habs top line in his return to Chicago. [Montreal Gazette]
- Dach returns to Chicago poised on the cusp of a breakout season. [The Athletic]
- As a 25-year-old free agent, Martin St-Louis almost went to Europe. Instead, he signed with the Tampa Bay Lightning. The rest is history. [The Athletic]
- Former assistant coach Luke Richardson believed in Arber Xhekaj from the start. [La Presse]
- Former Trois-Rivières Lions Éric Bélanger needed a change of scenery. [La Presse]
- Laval Rocket head coach Jean-François Houle’s patience is crumbling — with reason. [RDS]
- A new Richard is taking the Laval Rocket onto his back. [AHL]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Hall of Famer Börje Salming died on Thursday after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. [NHL.com | The Athletic | TSN | SVT (Svenska)]
- Since the news broke after opening faceoff, all SHL games on Thursday paused for a moment of silence at the start of the second period.
Tyst minut inför en period 2. Ska vara för Börje det. pic.twitter.com/j5CgVvjSkc— Johan Svensson (@MrMadhawk) November 24, 2022
- The ten best rookies of the 2022-23 season so far. [The Athletic]
- This isn’t where Shane Wright envisioned his first National Hockey League season would take him, but he’s intent on making the most of it. [TSN]
- The Wright saga illustrates the need for an updated NHL-CHL Transfer Agreement. [The Hockey News]
- The Vancouver Canucks should cut their losses and prepare for a rebuild. [The Hockey News]
- The ten greatest team streaks in NHL history. [Daily Faceoff]
