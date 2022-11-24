Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- The Habs' recent errors are starting to look like trends and Martin St-Louis says they’re “starting to run out of mulligans”. [RDS]
- St-Louis is going to have some decisions to make soon as he can’t continue carrying eight defencemen for an extended period. [Montreal Gazette]
- Kirby Dach takes the time to hang with the cutest fan ever.
Tellement cute— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 23, 2022
So cute#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/WuLcg6BqdU
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Ryan Reaves was traded by the New York Rangers to the Minnesota Wild for a fifth-round 2025 draft pick. [NHL]
- The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired Conor Timmins from the Arizona Coyotes with hopes of helping their ailing blueline. [Sportsnet]
- Ryan Reynolds really started something with the Ottawa Senators as there are now more than 20 groups showing an interest in buying the franchise. [TSN]
- The Ontario Hockey League has issued 22 misconducts over four days in an effort to clamp down on mouthguard violations. [The Record]
- Ryan Poehling is seizing his opportunity with the Pittsburgh Penguins and earning the confidence of coach Mike Sullivan in the process. [Pittsburgh Hockey Now]
