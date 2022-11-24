 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday Habs Headlines: The Canadiens are “starting to run out of mulligans”

In today’s links, errors are starting to look like trends, decisions to be made on the blueline, Senators drawing a lot of interested buyers, and more.

By Andrea
Montreal Canadiens v Winnipeg Jets Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • The Habs' recent errors are starting to look like trends and Martin St-Louis says they’re “starting to run out of mulligans”. [RDS]
  • St-Louis is going to have some decisions to make soon as he can’t continue carrying eight defencemen for an extended period. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Kirby Dach takes the time to hang with the cutest fan ever.

Around the League and Elsewhere

