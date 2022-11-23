Canadiens @ Blue Bombehh... Jackets Top Six Minutes: Breaking the curse of Columbus

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

Harris and Wideman out (again).

My Balkan brat Jhohnahthahn Kovacevic and vëlla Arber Xhekaj back in.

﻿ Just don’t concede seven.

Just don’t concede seven. Pretty please?

First period

Montembeault in net tonight, meaning the right post face much less probability of getting obliterated by a stick.

Do we think Sean Monahan can bring in another first at the deadline?

I find myself quite pleasantly surprised by him so far this year.

This period is a proper sluggerpalooza.

Oh come on Savard. I need you to score more so that you ALSO can bring home a first-rounder at the deadline.

You big massive mountain of a man, you.

Movember and all that, but Korpisalo’s moustache is absolutely ridiculous.

Let’s end this period on a high with a power play goal.

Yes?

No.

Second period

New power play.

No change.

Monty robs Olivier coming out of the box.

Robs Nyqvist as well just seconds later.

Stop giving them break-out chances for crying out loud!!

Sam Montembeault is clearly playing with a whole new level of confidence this season.

If he keeps this level of play up, he might end up with a 5x5 million contract as the starting goaltender of the Oilers in around three years time.

This game is gonna end 0-0 and go to a shootout, innit bruv?

Guhle to the box, but the penalty kill ends up lasting for only ten seconds before the Jackets even out the numbers.

Third period

Columbus breaks the deadlock. Olivier with the opening goal.

But X marks the spot and Arber Xhekaj quickly ties up the contest.

“Oh come on Savard. I need you to score more so that you ALSO can bring home a first-rounder at the deadline.”

AND THEN HE ACTUALLY DOES!

First of the season for Big Dave.

I am the seer of all seers, the prognosticator of all prognosticators.

Now hand us another first-round pick, Bill Zito.

Korpisalo with a great save of his own, denying Monahan.

Jackets remove their goalie and Monahan finally gets his goal.

Josh Anderson manages to gain a delay of game-penalty, making the last 70 seconds slightly more nerv-wrecking.

Korpisalo out again, making this a two-man advantage for the Ohioans.

Montreal wins in Arch City. Quick bounce back after the Buffalo debacle.

