Canadiens @ Blue Bombehh... Jackets Top Six Minutes: Breaking the curse of Columbus

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-game
- Harris and Wideman out (again).
- My Balkan brat Jhohnahthahn Kovacevic and vëlla Arber Xhekaj back in.
- Just don’t concede seven.
- Pretty please?
First period
- Montembeault in net tonight, meaning the right post face much less probability of getting obliterated by a stick.
- Do we think Sean Monahan can bring in another first at the deadline?
- I find myself quite pleasantly surprised by him so far this year.
- This period is a proper sluggerpalooza.
- Oh come on Savard. I need you to score more so that you ALSO can bring home a first-rounder at the deadline.
- You big massive mountain of a man, you.
- Movember and all that, but Korpisalo’s moustache is absolutely ridiculous.
- Let’s end this period on a high with a power play goal.
- Yes?
- No.
Second period
- New power play.
- No change.
- Monty robs Olivier coming out of the box.
- Robs Nyqvist as well just seconds later.
- Stop giving them break-out chances for crying out loud!!
- Sam Montembeault is clearly playing with a whole new level of confidence this season.
- If he keeps this level of play up, he might end up with a 5x5 million contract as the starting goaltender of the Oilers in around three years time.
- This game is gonna end 0-0 and go to a shootout, innit bruv?
- Guhle to the box, but the penalty kill ends up lasting for only ten seconds before the Jackets even out the numbers.
Third period
- Columbus breaks the deadlock. Olivier with the opening goal.
- But X marks the spot and Arber Xhekaj quickly ties up the contest.
- AND THEN HE ACTUALLY DOES!
- First of the season for Big Dave.
- I am the seer of all seers, the prognosticator of all prognosticators.
- Now hand us another first-round pick, Bill Zito.
- Korpisalo with a great save of his own, denying Monahan.
- Jackets remove their goalie and Monahan finally gets his goal.
- Josh Anderson manages to gain a delay of game-penalty, making the last 70 seconds slightly more nerv-wrecking.
- Korpisalo out again, making this a two-man advantage for the Ohioans.
- Montreal wins in Arch City. Quick bounce back after the Buffalo debacle.
EOTP 3 Stars
3) While Mike Matheson hides in the corner
2) Happy Thanksgiving to those a month late to the party!
1) The new market inefficiency?
