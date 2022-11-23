 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canadiens @ Blue Bombehh... Jackets Top Six Minutes: Breaking the curse of Columbus

Strong effort by Montembeault as Habs beat the Jackets for the first time in over three years.

By Anton Rasegård
/ new
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Columbus Blue Jackets Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

  • Harris and Wideman out (again).
  • My Balkan brat Jhohnahthahn Kovacevic and vëlla Arber Xhekaj back in.
  • ﻿Just don’t concede seven.
  • Pretty please?

First period

  • Montembeault in net tonight, meaning the right post face much less probability of getting obliterated by a stick.
  • Do we think Sean Monahan can bring in another first at the deadline?
  • I find myself quite pleasantly surprised by him so far this year.
  • This period is a proper sluggerpalooza.
  • Oh come on Savard. I need you to score more so that you ALSO can bring home a first-rounder at the deadline.
  • You big massive mountain of a man, you.
  • Movember and all that, but Korpisalo’s moustache is absolutely ridiculous.
  • Let’s end this period on a high with a power play goal.
  • Yes?
  • No.

Second period

  • New power play.
  • No change.
  • Monty robs Olivier coming out of the box.
  • Robs Nyqvist as well just seconds later.
  • Stop giving them break-out chances for crying out loud!!
  • Sam Montembeault is clearly playing with a whole new level of confidence this season.
  • If he keeps this level of play up, he might end up with a 5x5 million contract as the starting goaltender of the Oilers in around three years time.
  • This game is gonna end 0-0 and go to a shootout, innit bruv?
  • Guhle to the box, but the penalty kill ends up lasting for only ten seconds before the Jackets even out the numbers.

Third period

  • Columbus breaks the deadlock. Olivier with the opening goal.
  • But X marks the spot and Arber Xhekaj quickly ties up the contest.

“Oh come on Savard. I need you to score more so that you ALSO can bring home a first-rounder at the deadline.”

  • AND THEN HE ACTUALLY DOES!
  • First of the season for Big Dave.
  • I am the seer of all seers, the prognosticator of all prognosticators.
  • Now hand us another first-round pick, Bill Zito.
  • Korpisalo with a great save of his own, denying Monahan.
  • Jackets remove their goalie and Monahan finally gets his goal.
  • Josh Anderson manages to gain a delay of game-penalty, making the last 70 seconds slightly more nerv-wrecking.
  • Korpisalo out again, making this a two-man advantage for the Ohioans.
  • Montreal wins in Arch City. Quick bounce back after the Buffalo debacle.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) While Mike Matheson hides in the corner

2) Happy Thanksgiving to those a month late to the party!

1) The new market inefficiency?

