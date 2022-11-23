Canadiens @ Blue Jackets: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST

In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Blue Jackets region: Bally Sports Ohio



After a listless effort at home a night ago, the Canadiens have once more made the trek to Columbus to battle the Blue Jackets. As expected, some changes will be made on defence, as the Arber Xhekaj - Johnny Kovacevic pairing swaps in for Jordan Harris and Chris Wideman. The Habs need some energy in their lineup, and that is Xhekaj’s greatest export.

At the very least, the Habs will be hoping to repeat their offensive performance from the last time these teams met. Another four goals should be enough for them to get a win, provided they can lock things down better in their own end. After last night’s game, it would be great to see them slinging the puck around the zone as they did a week ago at Nationwide Arena, though preferably with more focus on actually scoring goals than making pretty passes.

Montreal has to get more from a source other than its top line, and figure out how to generate offence from power plays. They let a lot of chances go by the wayside failing to convert on the opportunities they did earn against Buffalo, and tonight’s focus should be on getting more from their work in the offensive zone.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #22 Cole Caufield #14 Nick Suzuki #77 Kirby Dach #20 Juraj Slafkovský #28 Christian Dvorak #11 Brendan Gallagher #63 Evgenii Dadonov #91 Sean Monahan #17 Josh Anderson #55 Michael Pezzetta #71 Jake Evans #40 Joel Armia

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #21 Kaiden Guhle #58 David Savard #8 Mike Matheson #44 Joel Edmundson #72 Arber Xhekaj #26 Johnny Kovacevic

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #35 Samuel Montembeault #34 Jake Allen

Scratched: Jordan Harris, Chris Wideman

Injured: Paul Byron, Jonathan Drouin, Mike Hoffman

Columbus Blue Jackets projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Johnny Gaudreau Boone Jenner Gustav Nyquist Liam Foudy Cole Sillinger Emil Bemstrom Kent Johnson Jack Roslovic Trey Fix-Wolansky Eric Robinson Sean Kuraly Mathieu Olivier

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Vladislav Gavrikov Marcus Bjork Jake Christiansen Erik Gudbranson Gavin Bayreuther Andrew Peeke