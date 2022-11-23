Eric Bélanger steps down from coaching Lions de Trois-Rivières

The first head coach in the history of the ECHL’s Lions de Trois-Rivières, Eric Bélanger, chose to leave the team 13 games into the season, the team announced on Tuesday.

Éric Bélanger a donné sa démission de son poste d’entraîneur-chef des Lions de Trois-Rivières pour des raisons personnelles.



Marc-André Bergeron assumera les responsabilités d’entraîneur-chef sur une base intérimaire. #Lions3Rhttps://t.co/wiD3h2BvmK — Lions de Trois-Rivières (@Lions3r) November 22, 2022

He is reportedly a likely candidate for the vacant head coaching position with the Drummondville Voltigeurs of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, but no official announcement has been made at the time of this writing.

Bélanger was hired by Lions general manager Marc-André Bergeron on June 15, 2021, and led the Lions to a 34-29-6 record, with the highlight being a seven-game winning streak in late November of that year.

The team was perhaps at its lowest when they were dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 in late December. The team left for a New Year’s Eve game in Maine that Bélanger opposed, as he felt that the players should not cross international borders as the virus began tearing through the team. The players who tested positive ended up having to return to Canada in six U-Haul trucks after several days of trying to figure things out.

They eventually clinched a playoff berth in the penultimate game of the season in front of 4,100 fans after a wild season in which the team used over 80 players. The Lions would then go on to face their rivals, the Newfoundland Growlers, in a thrilling first-round series, ultimately losing in seven games. Bélanger later admitted that the team was simply out of gas by the seventh game after a very draining season.

Behind the scenes things were not easy, with rumoured personality clashes between Bélanger and some of his players, notably with top scorer Olivier Archambault who was made a healthy scratch on several occasions. Bélanger was a very demanding coach, and it rubbed some the wrong way. At the same time, the coach was dealing with some personal issues, breaking down emotionally at a press conference in late February, lamenting that he hadn’t seen his two daughters in over two months because of the work schedule and the restrictions put in place for the team.

The Voltigeurs fired their head coach a week ago, and several names were rumoured to be in the running, including former Laval Rocket assistant coach Daniel Jacob. The role would allow Bélanger to stay closer to his family, and not travel to the United States regularly.

The Lions are leaving for a three-game series in Utah against the Grizzlies, with Bergeron assuming interim duties for the time being while he searches for a replacement behind the bench. Bélanger’s assistant, Pascal Rhéaume, will run the bench during games for the time being. So far this season the team is 6-6-1, and sits in fourth place in the North Division.