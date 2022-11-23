 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wednesday Habs Headlines: The Kirby Dach Redemption Tour

In today’s links, why the Chicago Blackhawks might have been too hasty to jettison Kirby Dach, continued discussion over Pierre Gervais’ memoirs, and who might buy the Ottawa Senators?

By Nathan Ni
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Montreal Canadiens David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • The bust label was attached too early to Kirby Dach. [The Hockey News]
  • Nick Suzuki is taking the ‘C’ and running with it. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Pierre Gervais and Mathias Brunet discuss their new book about life in the Canadiens locker room over the last three decades. [BPM Sports (Audio - Français)]
  • Dominique Ducharme also weighed in with his version of events. [BPM Sports (Audio - Français) | La Presse]
  • Éric Bélanger has resigned as head coach of the Trois-Rivières Lions. [La Presse]
  • Move over Cole Caufield, Frederik Dichow is coming.

Around the league and elsewhere

  • The Toronto Maple Leafs placed defenceman Morgan Rielly on long-term injured reserve Tuesday with a knee injury. [TSN]
  • Who might be the Senators’ next owner? A look at the potential buyers. [Sportsnet]
  • Fixing the flaws of five struggling team. [ESPN]
  • How Luke Schenn saved his NHL career: ‘Coaches asked me: Are you going to retire?’ [The Athletic]
  • Let the bidding begin for the Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat. [Daily Faceoff]
  • Cale Makar becomes the fastest defenseman in NHL history to reach 200 points. [Daily Faceoff]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...