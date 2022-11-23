Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- The bust label was attached too early to Kirby Dach. [The Hockey News]
- Nick Suzuki is taking the ‘C’ and running with it. [Montreal Gazette]
- Pierre Gervais and Mathias Brunet discuss their new book about life in the Canadiens locker room over the last three decades. [BPM Sports (Audio - Français)]
- Dominique Ducharme also weighed in with his version of events. [BPM Sports (Audio - Français) | La Presse]
- Éric Bélanger has resigned as head coach of the Trois-Rivières Lions. [La Presse]
- Move over Cole Caufield, Frederik Dichow is coming.
FREDERIK DICHOW!!!! WHAT A GOAL!!!— Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) November 22, 2022
Frederik saves the puck, and as the last Frölunda player touching the puck, he gets the credit. #Habs pic.twitter.com/O7tdVQFXA4
Around the league and elsewhere
- The Toronto Maple Leafs placed defenceman Morgan Rielly on long-term injured reserve Tuesday with a knee injury. [TSN]
- Who might be the Senators’ next owner? A look at the potential buyers. [Sportsnet]
- Fixing the flaws of five struggling team. [ESPN]
- How Luke Schenn saved his NHL career: ‘Coaches asked me: Are you going to retire?’ [The Athletic]
- Let the bidding begin for the Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat. [Daily Faceoff]
- Cale Makar becomes the fastest defenseman in NHL history to reach 200 points. [Daily Faceoff]
