Canadiens vs. Sabres Top Six Minutes: Hey, Buffalo. You’re welcome.

Pre-game

The Sabres have lost their last eight games.

Interesting...

First period

We’re 52 seconds in and down 2-0.

I feel the Sabres are going to take their frustrations out on us.

Wideman gets checked, didn’t like the clean hit so threw down the gloves over it.

At the same time Wideman got hit, Pez boarded Asplund so off to the power play Buffalo goes. Because that’s what we need right now.

We’re two minutes in and this feels like a total (insert choice of expletive here).

As I was saying...

St-Louis is not calling any timeouts and is letting everyone figure it out.

Caufield rises to the challenge (as he usually does) to help us ease up on the heart palpitations and get the Habs on the board!

For those who are just settling in with a drink, the score is 3-1 for Buffalo three minutes in. May as well go ahead and make it a double.

Anderson (the good one, not the mean goalie) lets it rip, Gallagher tries to pick up the rebound but I’m pretty sure prevented the puck from going in instead.

Evans takes an ugly elbow to the head from Lyubushkin and defends himself afterward. The refs actually give him the free punch. This truly is a headscratcher of a game.

Evans is bleeding but only a minor is called because it wasn’t due to a high stick?

I’d like to stop scratching my head now. It’s messing up my hair.

Second period

Alright! Here we go! Second period! Ready Habs? No, seriously. Are you ready this time?

You know what might help? Getting out of your zone. Just sayin’.

‘Atta boy, Josh. Just skate away. Don’t let the Sabres draw you into their drama.

Let me see if I caught this: Guhle with possible interference on Cozens, Peterka’s not happy about it, Guhle and Peterka get called for roughing, Slaf sits for the interference call, Buffalo on the power play, Skinner makes it 4-1.

Monahan picks up his own rebound to make it 4-2. As always, this team isn’t going down without a fight.

Evans takes on Skinner because... I don’t even know anymore.

Can we take Xhekaj out of the press box? He’s missing all the fun.

Oh hey! Will you look at that. We have a 4-on-3 power play.

Third period

I haven’t given up. Let’s hope the Habs haven’t either. But Sabres, feel free to sit this one out.

Edmundson gets called for interference. As with Guhle’s “interference” I’m pretty sure the refs don’t know what interference actually means.

I thought we agreed that you would sit this one out, Buffalo.

You guys are clearly not holding up your end of the bargain.

Now you’re just being mean. 6-2 wasn’t enough for you, you had to add another?

A Jake Allen stick break! Whoa, didn’t think he had it in him. If any game was going to bring it out it’s this one.

Yes, games like this are going to happen. But this was just... ick.

And to think, we get to do this all over again tomorrow. Well, hopefully not this.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) Buffalo was nice enough to score plenty more for them

2) Please specify which team next time

1) Bring that man over and put him on the power play