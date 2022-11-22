Canadiens vs. Sabres: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST

In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Sabres region: MSG Buffalo

In the United States: NHL Network



We saw in the last game the Canadiens played that Mike Hoffman was dealing with some type of injury, and that will keep him out of the lineup tonight. Fortune keeps smiling on the Habs, however, because a forward who had been listed as injured has once again recovered just in time to return the lineup. This time it’s Joel Armia with the fortuitous recuperation, and he will take a place on the fourth line.

The reason that there is an open spot on the fourth trio is that Juraj Slafkovský has moved up to play with Christian Dvorak and Brendan Gallagher, two players who have begun to get more chances of late. Slafkovský’s addition to that line should give it a different look than it had with Hoffman, and perhaps a more physical brand of play along the wall will benefit all three of them.

On defence, the two scratches from last game, Jordan Harris and Chris Wideman, make their return at the expense of both Arber Xhekaj and Johnny Kovacevic. We may be in for some of these rotations for a a few games until the team has a need to swap a defenceman from the active roster to add another forward to the mix.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #22 Cole Caufield #14 Nick Suzuki #77 Kirby Dach #20 Juraj Slafkovský #28 Christian Dvorak #11 Brendan Gallagher #63 Evgenii Dadonov #91 Sean Monahan #17 Josh Anderson #55 Michael Pezzetta #71 Jake Evans #40 Joel Armia

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #21 Kaiden Guhle #58 David Savard #8 Mike Matheson #44 Joel Edmundson $54 Jordan Harris #6 Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #34 Jake Allen #35 Samuel Montembeault

Scratched: Johnny Kovacevic, Arber Xhekaj

Injured: Paul Byron, Jonathan Drouin, Mike Hoffman

Buffalo Sabres projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Jeff Skinner Tage Thompson Alex Tuch Jack Quinn Dylan Cozens John Jason Peterka Vinnie Hinostroza Casey Mittelstadt Victor Olofsson Rasmus Asplund Zemgus Girgensons Tyson Jost

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Mattias Samuelsson Rasmus Dahlin Owen Power Henri Jokiharju Jacob Bryson Ilya Lyubushkin