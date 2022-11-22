Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- In his newly released book, Pierre Gervais says Dominique Ducharme lost his locker room last season, but Nick Suzuki and Brendan Gallagher defended Ducharme. [Journal de Montreal]
- Kirby Dach is benefiting from a change of scenery while Cole Caufield remains the player everyone looks for when the game is on the line. [RDS]
- In his season debut, Mike Matheson didn’t have a great start but after moving past his first two bad shifts, he made up for it with his first goal. [Montreal Gazette]
- The Canadiens’ offence has started to take shape but Martin St-Louis now wants them to focus on allowing fewer chances at their end. [RDS]
- Maëlla Cellestin and Timothée Harris, who read the starting lineup in the dressing room during Hockey Fights Cancer Night, can take some of the credit for Saturday’s victory. [Canadiens]
- Remembering Gerry McNeil and his longest playoff shutout streak in Montreal history. [NHL]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Taking a look at how the Top 10 2022 NHL Draft picks are developing and trending so far. [Sportsnet]
- For the second year in a row, an incident at a Charlottetown youth hockey tournament is drawing negative attention after a brawl broke out at an under-18 AA game. [CBC]
- Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe gets curt in his response as to why Nick Robertson is still a healthy scratch. [Sportsnet]
- For many reasons, it was the Western Conference holding most of the talent but the tables seem to be turning. [TSN]
- How the NHL could benefit from trying new rules. [The Hockey News]
