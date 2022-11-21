 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Habs Headlines: Is it time for a Carey Price Hockey Hall of Fame induction?

In today’s links, does Price merit a HHoF induction, Suzuki and Caufield could be the next Lafleur and Larouche, Tkachuk tired of criticism, Bruins the best team in hockey, and more.

Toronto Maple Leafs v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Vitor Munhoz/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • After winning multiple medals and awards, does Carey Price merit induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame? [Montreal Gazette]
  • Habs fans have been begging for a superstar for ages, and it looks like they’ll finally get their wish in Nick Suzuki. [Sportsnet]
  • Suzuki and Cole Caufield could be on track for a 50-goal season, the first time it’s been done since the 1979-80 season by Guy Lafleur and Pierre Larouche. [Journal de Montreal]
  • A mic’d up Director of Hockey Development Adam Nicholas.

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • On the newest episode of the Women’s Hockey Life Podcast: University Edition, University of Waterloo defender Carley Olivier shares her hockey journey. [The Hockey News]
  • Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk is tired of all the criticism being directed at his coach. [Sportsnet]
  • Matt Murray looked sharp for the Toronto Maple Leafs’ on Saturday night but passed the player-of-the-game belt to “unsung hero” David Kampf for his penalty kill skills. [TSN]
  • The dominant Boston Bruins have emerged as arguably the best team in hockey right now. [NHL]
  • Trevor Zegras of the Anaheim Ducks has been working on The Michigan for a long time before breaking it out in an NHL game. [Sportsnet]

More From Eyes On The Prize

