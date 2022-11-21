Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- After winning multiple medals and awards, does Carey Price merit induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame? [Montreal Gazette]
- Habs fans have been begging for a superstar for ages, and it looks like they’ll finally get their wish in Nick Suzuki. [Sportsnet]
- Suzuki and Cole Caufield could be on track for a 50-goal season, the first time it’s been done since the 1979-80 season by Guy Lafleur and Pierre Larouche. [Journal de Montreal]
- A mic’d up Director of Hockey Development Adam Nicholas.
Adam Nicholas is a human CAPS LOCK#GoHabsGo | @FlowHydration pic.twitter.com/cDXYwWiNLg— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 20, 2022
Around the League and Elsewhere
- On the newest episode of the Women’s Hockey Life Podcast: University Edition, University of Waterloo defender Carley Olivier shares her hockey journey. [The Hockey News]
- Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk is tired of all the criticism being directed at his coach. [Sportsnet]
- Matt Murray looked sharp for the Toronto Maple Leafs’ on Saturday night but passed the player-of-the-game belt to “unsung hero” David Kampf for his penalty kill skills. [TSN]
- The dominant Boston Bruins have emerged as arguably the best team in hockey right now. [NHL]
- Trevor Zegras of the Anaheim Ducks has been working on The Michigan for a long time before breaking it out in an NHL game. [Sportsnet]
