Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Lane Hutson’s rapid development at Boston University is encouraging for his NHL future. [Radio-Canada | Google Translate]
- Here he was racing down the ice yesterday to score the overtime winner:
SATURDAY NIGHT'S ALRIGHT FOR WINNING! pic.twitter.com/SLzsnW1IMs— BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) November 20, 2022
- Disappointed to not make the Canadiens, Justin Barron knows he just has to keep playing his game and keeping himself in the conversation for a recall. [TVA Sports]
- The reverse retro jerseys had one writer wondering which current Habs players matched up with Expos legends. [Journal de Montreal]
- Martin St-Louis discussed what it would be like facing off against his former coach, John Tortorella, as a bench boss himself. [Le Soleil]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Ryan Reynolds’s interest in buying the Ottawa Senators remains high. [Sportsnet]
- The Buffalo Sabres claimed Tyson Jost off waivers on Saturday. [TSN]
- Mark Giordano scored a goal with the net missing from the picture. A breakdown of what happened and why it counted. [Sportsnet]
- The oft-injured Nikolaj Ehlers will now be undergoing surgery for a sports hernia. [TSN]
- Regularly a scratch with the Seattle Kraken, Shane Wright will be sent to AHL on a conditioning loan. [Sportsnet]
