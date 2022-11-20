 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sunday Habs Headlines: Lane Hutson is finding success in the NCAA

In today’s links, Hutson’s progression, Justin Barron’s mindset, Martin St-Louis on going head-to-head with his former coach, and Shane Wright heads to the AHL.

By Justin Blades
2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Portraits Photo by Andre Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Lane Hutson’s rapid development at Boston University is encouraging for his NHL future. [Radio-Canada | Google Translate]
  • Here he was racing down the ice yesterday to score the overtime winner:
  • Disappointed to not make the Canadiens, Justin Barron knows he just has to keep playing his game and keeping himself in the conversation for a recall. [TVA Sports]
  • The reverse retro jerseys had one writer wondering which current Habs players matched up with Expos legends. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Martin St-Louis discussed what it would be like facing off against his former coach, John Tortorella, as a bench boss himself. [Le Soleil]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Ryan Reynolds’s interest in buying the Ottawa Senators remains high. [Sportsnet]
  • The Buffalo Sabres claimed Tyson Jost off waivers on Saturday. [TSN]
  • Mark Giordano scored a goal with the net missing from the picture. A breakdown of what happened and why it counted. [Sportsnet]
  • The oft-injured Nikolaj Ehlers will now be undergoing surgery for a sports hernia. [TSN]
  • Regularly a scratch with the Seattle Kraken, Shane Wright will be sent to AHL on a conditioning loan. [Sportsnet]

