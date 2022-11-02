Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Which Canadiens winger is the best fit with Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki? [Sportsnet]
- The Habs’ glut of NHL forwards points to a departure for Evgenii Dadonov. [Montreal Gazette]
- Montreal’s rebuild is ahead of schedule, but it’s far from done. [The Hockey Writers]
- A lot of work has gone into constructing the Montreal Force of the PHF. [La Presse]
Around the league and elsewhere
- How deep are Hockey Canada’s pockets? The Globe and Mail releases nearly 20 years of financial records that Hockey Canada has kept private. [Globe and Mail]
- The Ottawa Senators have retained an investment bank to explore a sale of the NHL team, according to multiple reports. [TSN]
- Meet Paul Pidutti, a man who painstakingly created a statistical model to produce the most accurate Hall of Fame evaluations imaginable. [Daily Faceoff]
- NHL franchises are worth an average of $1 billion for the first time ever. [Daily Faceoff]
- Everything you need to know about the Arizona Coyotes’ search for a permanent arena. [Daily Faceoff]
- Is there a feud between Sheldon Keefe and Mitch Marner? [TSN | Sportsnet]
- The Columbus Blue Jackets arrive in Finland with their season at a crossroads. [The Athletic]
- Nazem Kadri’s Stanley Cup dream and his next chapter in Calgary. [The Athletic]
- Scott Wheeler’s preliminary ranking of the 2023 NHL Draft’s top 64 prospects. [The Athletic]
