Canadiens vs. Flyers Top Six Minutes: Habs use late pressure to steal a win

Not only are the Flyers unable to score lately, but tonight top scorer Travis Konecny is also out. That’s the player who has scored seven of their 42 goals. They should have trouble finding the net. I suppose we’ll find out over the two hours and thirty-five minutes or so.

First period

And the Flyers have a goal less than a minute in. Just as you’d expect.

Now it’s 2-0.

Christian Dvorak improves the mood at the Bell Centre with a goal of his own. It could be a high-scoring night at the Bell Centre. Or maybe this is it. Who knows?

Cole Caufield just about tied the game as the Flyers forgot about him. The Habs will still get their chances tonight.

Nice net-drive from Sena Monahan nearly works, but Carter Hart gets in the way.

Shots are now even after a Flyers’ early flurry. I still fully expect the Canadiens to pull off this win.

Sean Monahan puts the puck in on the power play. Only he realized it was in, mostly because he pushed Hart’s pad into the net to do it.

An initial review found the puck to go over the line. A coach’s challenge from John Tortorella confirms it was done illegally. No goal.

Anyway, just score another one.

Scott Laughton thought it was a good idea to cross-check Nick Suzuki in the back. Kirby Dach tosses the puck into the feet of a defender to get the maximum amount of time at five-on-three.

Caufield’s not going to miss a wide-open chance a second time. 2-2.

Brave from Suzuki to set a screen in front of that one.

The refs were looking for a reason to give Montreal a penalty, and Dach was too obvious with a trip.

The best chance with Dach in the box comes on a rush for Jake Evans and Dvorak, but Dvorak can’t quite get his stick to the pass in tight. We’ll go to the intermission tied, which is much better than it was looking three minutes in.

Second period

The teams are just kind of throwing the puck back and forth to start the second. The Canadiens can play a lot better than this, I don’t know why they fall into this style of play.

Nothing but long stretch passes now. The controlled rushes are nowhere to be found.

Joel Farabee decides he’s tired of this play and just rushes toward Montreal’s net. His shot goes off the post.

A nice rush up the ice and Evans nearly dekes Hart for a goal. Ten minutes in, they’re playing a bit of hockey now.

Cole Caufield once again has some space, waits as long as possible to get around Hart, but the goalie has the last word on this chance with a glove save.

Montreal sticks with it to keep the pressure on, and the shifts ends with an incredible backhand pass from the side of the net by Suzuki, through three defenders patrolling the slot, to the stick of Mike Matheson. The defenceman has his first goal in a Habs jersey, in front of his new home crowd.

Was there someone in the crowd Evgenii Dadonov didn’t like? He sails a clear several rows deep over the side glass. They don’t even bother putting any netting there.

Owen Tippett fires the puck into the net off a faceoff. No one was expecting that. They will be now.

I bet Suzuki tries that play at some point in the next week.

Dach tries to restore the lead, but he’s interfered with at the top of the crease. He’s been very noticeable in this game for the right reasons.

Matheson gets a double-minor for high-sticking. It could be difficult to leave this period tied.

They almost pulled the Uno Reverse with a short-handed goal, but the full send on offence didn’t result in a goal, and very nearly one against on a counter-attack.

Twenty more minutes (or more) to decide this one. The first three will see Montreal on the penalty kill.

Third period

Kaiden Guhle lays a big hit on Laughton, who goes up against the glass and falls awkwardly to the ice. He slowly gets to his feet as the play continues, and skates hunched over right to the dressing room.

Matheson has been freed. Now to go for the win.

Dach is now the one slow to get up after a hit. You don’t want to lose him.

Looks like the Flyers would just be happy with a point.

Or maybe they’re score on a long-distance shot with 12 minutes left. 4-3.

We have some new line combinations as it appears Mike Hoffman is ailing. He’s stretching on the bench during the TV timeout. Testing out some kind of lower-body issue and staying on the bench, I’m told by a source. (It’s Jared; he’s at the game.)

Apparently Tony DeAngelo didn’t like cleanly losing a puck battle to Monahan in the corner, because he went after the Habs forward after the whistle.

Spending a shift in your own zone isn’t what you want late in a game when you need a goal.

Owen Tippett nearly completes the hat trick. Not an inspiring finish to this game.

Allen to the bench. Let’s see if Montreal takes any shots.

Caufield misses a one-timer.

Monahan sends the puck through the crease.

Suzuki’s shot is blocked.

Matheson’s shot off the rebound is also blocked.

The Habs keep the puck.

Another Caufield shot goes wide.

So much pressure.

Suzuki has all kinds of time after surprise Caufield pass, looks for an option. They whack away at the top of the crease, but the puck is cleared.

It’s held in at the point.

Caufield shoots.

And scores! With 1.9 seconds left on the clock.

‘A point!’ as we always say in the EOTP Slack channel.

Overtime

Oohs and ahhs as Caufield grabs the puck in overtime, but he has to peel off from his attack.

The next shift he hears the same reaction and gets a shot, but Hart is there to gobble it up.

Another Caufield miss. He’s all over the puck at three-on-three, as he should be.

Dadonov to Monahan ... just tipped wide.

Now an icing with 10 seconds to go. Just don’t allow the faceoff goal.

They don’t and we’re off to a shootout.

Still just a point.

Shootout

Caufield swings wide left trying to open up Hart, He doesn’t have a hole for his shot to go through.

The other two-goal-scorer in the game meets the same fate, in the same fashion, as Tippett is stopped.

Suzuki goes wide right, but cuts back to the middle higher in the slot. A sequence of dangles and he scores on the backhand.

A double-doink for Morgan Frost as he beats Jake Allen but the puck doesn’t pierce the goal line.

Christian Dvorak gets a chance. He can’t whip it.

Kevin Hayes runs himself out of room on a deke. His weak shot hits Allen in the chest, and that will do it.

Two points!

EOTP 3 Stars

3) At least he redeemed himself a bit

2) Is this the new player of the game hat?

1) But now they’re just frequent losers