Canadiens vs. Flyers: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST

In Canada: CityTV, Sportsnet East (English), TVA Sports (French)

In the Flyers region: NBC Sports Philadelphia



In game 18 of the season, we’re finally seeing Mike Matheson make his Canadiens debut. The thought yesterday was that Arber Xhekaj would be the player to sit since he was the one out of place in practice, but it will instead be Jordan Harris, whose issues were highlighted in today’s preview, who gets the hook, and a chance to see the game from a different perspective. Martin St-Louis says it will be a rotation of Harris, Xhekaj, and Johnny Kovacevic for the immediate future as the Habs carry eight defencemen on the active roster.

Matheson is best known for his offensive game, and it probably won’t be long until he makes an appearance on the power play, giving the team a much-needed quarterback on special teams. It should also mean better passing and chance-generation in the offensive zone, which was a big issue in the game on Thursday versus the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Philadelphia has scored a total of nine goals in its past five games, all losses to drop them down to the same .500 record the Canadiens hold. One club is going to snap a mutli-game slide at the end of the night, and there’s no reason why that team shouldn’t be Montreal.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #22 Cole Caufield #14 Nick Suzuki #77 Kirby Dach #68 Mike Hoffman #28 Christian Dvorak #11 Brendan Gallagher #63 Evgenii Dadonov #91 Sean Monahan #17 Josh Anderson #55 Michael Pezzetta #71 Jake Evans #20 Juraj Slafkovský

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #21 Kaiden Guhle #58 David Savard #8 Mike Matheson #44 Joel Edmundson #72 Arber Xhekaj #26 Johnny Kovacevic

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #34 Jake Allen #35 Samuel Montembeault

Scratched: Jordan Harris, Chris Wideman

Injured: Joel Armia, Paul Byron, Jonathan Drouin

Philadelphia Flyers projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Scott Laughton Kevin Hayes Travis Konecny Owen Tippett Noah Cates Zack MacEwen Max Willman Morgan Frost Joel Farabee Nicolas Deslauriers Lukas Sedlak Patrick Brown

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Ivan Provorov Tony DeAngelo Travis Sanheim Justin Braun Nick Seeler Rasmus Ristolainen