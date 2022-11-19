 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Habs Headlines: Decisions, Decisions

St-Louis’ approach, Montreal’s special teams, Wedgewood, Ruff, the McEichel rivalry we always deserved, the Leafs’ struggles, and more in today’s links.

By Namiko Hitotsubashi
Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Martin St-Louis has transformed the Canadiens from the locker room to the ice, and the team loves playing for him. [Montreal Gazette]
  • The numbers show that Montreal’s special teams aren’t as strong as they look. [The Athletic]
  • Mike Hoffman still hopes to have the chance to help Montreal on the power play. [The Athletic]
  • The Habs are going to need to make some tough decisions on defense with the approaching return of Mike Matheson. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Montreal loans Emil Heineman to Leksand IF of the SHL. [Canadiens]
  • ICYMI, Rem Pitlick assigned to Laval. [Canadiens]
  • Backstreet Boys, hockey version. [Twitter]
  • The Habs Hockey Fights Cancer night is tonight. [Canadiens]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • After being stretchered off the ice, Scott Wedgewood is day to day and is doing better. [NHL | Sportsnet]
  • Lindy Ruff talks about the apology chants, and how he communicates with his young team. [The Athletic]
  • The Leafs are definitely still very good, but they don’t appear to be as spectacular as some of the recent iterations of the team. [Sportsnet]
  • The Canadien women’s team loses two to the U.S. [Sportsnet]
  • The Capitals keep making life hard for themselves. [The Athletic]
  • Mitch Marner might have made an obvious mistake on defense against the Devils, but otherwise the defense experiment isn’t going badly. [TSN]
  • Erik Karlsson trade rumors, Vancouver, GM meeting rule proposals, and more from 32 Thoughts. [Sportsnet]
  • We might finally be about to get the McDavid/Eichel rivalry we always deserved. [The Athletic]
  • Joel Quenneville wants to come back to the NHL, but it’s unclear whether or not he would be able to. [TSN]
  • Hockey Canada’s new board will be selected by committee rather than vote. [CBC]

