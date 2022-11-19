‘[I just want to] get in position to use my shot’: Emil Heineman prepares for his season debut

The Montreal Canadiens have officially loaned Emil Heineman to Leksands IF in the SHL, which was reported to be in the works by Eyes on the Prize a few weeks ago.

Heineman confirmed to Eyes on the Prize that he will make his season debut against another Canadiens prospect’s team, Frederik Dichow and Frölunda, at Leksand’s Tegera Arena on Saturday.

“I am super excited to finally be able to play again,” Heineman said to Eyes on the Prize. His last game was on the October 4 in the pre-season against the Ottawa Senators. “It will be great facing Frölunda, who is always good and currently has a good deep team,” he said.

In regards to his own performance, he holds his expectations low. “I just want to keep things simple, get into it as fast as possible, and of course get into position to use my shot,” he said.

The game between Frölunda and Leksand starts at 12:00 Eastern on Saturday.