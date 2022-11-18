Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- “I was saying when I started in the AHL I would have paid any amount of money to be in the situation that I’m in now,” says Michael Pezzetta. [Montreal Gazette]
- Tony Ferrari and Brock Otten discuss the latest trades in the OHL and analyze the Habs prospects in the league. [The Hockey News]
- A ranking of NHL mascots was not very kind to Youppi. [MTL Blog]
- Could the Canadiens have eight prospects at the World Juniors? [La Presse]
Around the league and elsewhere
- The death of NHL slap shots: Why players are abandoning hockey’s signature offensive weapon. [The Athletic]
- Author Theresa Bailey on the ‘revolutionary’ nature of hockey moms’ stories. [Sportsnet]
- Is a World Cup of Hockey impossible without Russian players? [La Presse]
- A look into the work necessary to get Herb Carnegie into the Hockey Hall of Fame after his decades of contributions to the sport. [The Hockey News]
- Which currently active NHL players can make the Hall of Fame? [ESPN]
- Why the New Jersey Devils are crushing the competition. [Daily Faceoff]
- ‘Teemu Selanne and Teppo Numminen reminisce ahead of their induction into the Winnipeg Jets Hall of Fame. [CBC]
