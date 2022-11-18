 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Habs Headlines: Michael Pezzetta pours his heart into the battle for ice time

In today’s links, Pezzetta talks about his NHL opportunity, the Habs could have up to eight prospects at the WJC, and why are slap shots becoming less popular?

By Nathan Ni
New Jersey Devils v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • “I was saying when I started in the AHL I would have paid any amount of money to be in the situation that I’m in now,” says Michael Pezzetta. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Tony Ferrari and Brock Otten discuss the latest trades in the OHL and analyze the Habs prospects in the league. [The Hockey News]
  • A ranking of NHL mascots was not very kind to Youppi. [MTL Blog]
  • Could the Canadiens have eight prospects at the World Juniors? [La Presse]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • The death of NHL slap shots: Why players are abandoning hockey’s signature offensive weapon. [The Athletic]
  • Author Theresa Bailey on the ‘revolutionary’ nature of hockey moms’ stories. [Sportsnet]
  • Is a World Cup of Hockey impossible without Russian players? [La Presse]
  • A look into the work necessary to get Herb Carnegie into the Hockey Hall of Fame after his decades of contributions to the sport. [The Hockey News]
  • Which currently active NHL players can make the Hall of Fame? [ESPN]
  • Why the New Jersey Devils are crushing the competition. [Daily Faceoff]
  • ‘Teemu Selanne and Teppo Numminen reminisce ahead of their induction into the Winnipeg Jets Hall of Fame. [CBC]

