Filed under: Highlights [Highlight] Nick Suzuki scores from behind the net The captain has reduced the deficit to one. By Justin Blades@JustinBlades Nov 17, 2022, 9:29pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: [Highlight] Nick Suzuki scores from behind the net Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images Nick Suzuki’s 11th goal of the season was another display of his smarts. NICK SUZUKI CALLED BANK pic.twitter.com/R5RNS9ZECs— Scott Matla (@scottmatla) November 18, 2022 In This Stream 2022-23 Game 17: Montreal Canadiens @ Columbus Blue Jackets TSM: A comeback in Columbus ... almost [Highlight] Nick Suzuki scores from behind the net [Highlight] Brendan Gallagher ties the game View all 7 stories More From Eyes On The Prize TSM: A comeback in Columbus ... almost [Highlight] Brendan Gallagher ties the game [Highlight] Josh Anderson ties the game in Columbus [Highlight] Jordan Harris finally gets the Habs on the board Habs @ Blue Jackets: Game thread Game 17: Habs @ Blue Jackets Loading comments...
Loading comments...