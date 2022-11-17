 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

[Highlight] Nick Suzuki scores from behind the net

The captain has reduced the deficit to one.

By Justin Blades
Montreal Canadiens v Columbus Blue Jackets Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Nick Suzuki’s 11th goal of the season was another display of his smarts.

