 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

[Highlight] Brendan Gallagher ties the game

The winger has his third goal of 2022-23.

By Justin Blades
/ new
Montreal Canadiens v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

Well it was tied at 3-3 for a few seconds.

In This Stream

2022-23 Game 17: Montreal Canadiens @ Columbus Blue Jackets

View all 7 stories

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...