Canadiens @ Blue Jackets Top Six Minutes: A comeback in Columbus ... almost

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

Time to shake off Tuesday night’s loss. The Blue Jackets are at the bottom of their division so we got this. Right? Right?!

This is your old stompin’ ground, Josh. Let’s show ‘em what they’re missing.

First period

Some Columbus player loses his helmet and instead of playing by the rules, skates over and picks it up and continues on as if he’s normal.

And that’s the most exciting thing that happened in the first half of this period.

Until the puck goes off Montembeault then off Harris and Sillinger gets Columbus on the board first.

On their second shot.

Anderson with the spin-o-rama after a pass from Monahan but fancy moves don't pay off. Soon, my love Josh. Soon.

Josh. Soon. Suzuki, you’re awesome at shooting. So do it, man.

Not sure why the Habs have given the Blue Jackets three breakaways but I’m going to assume it’s all part of their plan to let Columbus think they’re in control then they’ll go in for the kill.

Xhekaj lays the boom on some Foudy who goes up, over and into the Habs bench!

As much fun as that check was, Nyquist immediately turns a laugh into a grimace as he makes it 2-0.

Jenner on a breakaway (shocking, I know), beats Monty but not the crossbar.

Second period

I checked my notes and yep, on paper, we should be victorious in this matchup so you’ve got 40 minutes, fellas. It’s written on my paper.

Anderson lets his third shot on goal of the game rip but still nadda. Soon, my love Josh. Soon.

Josh. Soon. Caufield lets one loose and knocks the stick out of Korpisalo’s hand. A bit of frustration building, Cole? I feel ya.

Dvorak off the crossbar. We’re getting closer.

Dadonov cross-checks Peeke and immediately comes over to see if he’s okay. He is. Not suspension worthy but off to the box he goes to think about what he’s done.

The Habs jump on a broken play (that’s finally not their own) and Harris makes up for his first-period boo-boo and we’re on the board!

ANDERSON ties it up on the power play with 2.1 seconds left!

And just for fun, Xhekaj and Olivier drops the gloves after the final puck drop of the period.

Third period

It’s anyone’s game! May as well be ours.

It took two periods but it looks like the Habs are finally finding their footing.

However, it’s Jenner who finds the back of the net.

The good news is the Habs are piling on the pressure and making Korpisalo earn his paycheck this period. The bad news is, he’s earning it.

He’ll crack soon.

Cracked by a Gally goal!

Oh for the love of...

Two Columbus goals in one minute.

Ten seconds later Captian Suzuki fights back to make it 5-4 (see shoot it Nick note from first period).

Columbus empty-netter seals the deal.

Well, if nothing else, this period made up for the first two.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) Pretty frustrating to see all the wasted plays

2) The new chia

1) I hear he was manning the cannon tonight