Canadiens @ Blue Jackets: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST

In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Blue Jackets region: Bally Sport Ohio



Despite one of their biggest losses of the season on Tuesday night to what is looking like a powerhouse New Jersey Devils team, Martin St-Louis has elected to run with the same group of skaters as the Canadiens travel to Ohio to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets. Chris Wideman remains in the press box, joined by the recently recalled Rem Pitlick who at least gives the coach an option for a change in the forward corps. The only alteration from the previous match is in the net, as Samuel Montembeault tries to keep his impressive start to the season going versus a poor Blue Jackets team.

Montembeault is taking on a team that is capable of scoring a few goals, but without Patrik Laine, Jakub Voracek, and now Zach Werenski, while also having a banged-up Emil Bemstrom on the top line, their goal-scoring skill is significantly hindered. It’s not the situation they want to be in, and one they can’t be in given the poor state of their defence if they want to be competitive in the league.

Despite winning two of their last three contests, the Blue Jackets have allowed four goals in each of their previous two outings, and were just coming off a five-game losing streak when this current stretch began. It’s not a strong club, and a consistent effort from the Habs should be enough to pull off the victory.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #22 Cole Caufield #14 Nick Suzuki #77 Kirby Dach #68 Mike Hoffman #28 Christian Dvorak #11 Brendan Gallagher #63 Evgenii Dadonov #91 Sean Monahan #17 Josh Anderson #55 Michael Pezzetta #71 Jake Evans #20 Juraj Slafkovský

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #21 Kaiden Guhle #58 David Savard #44 Joel Edmundson #72 Arber Xhekaj $54 Jordan Harris #26 Johnny Kovacevic

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #35 Samuel Montembeault #34 Jake Allen

Scratched: Rem Pitlick, Chris Wideman

Injured: Joel Armia, Paul Byron, Jonathan Drouin, Mike Matheson

Columbus Blue Jackets projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Johnny Gaudreau Boone Jenner Emil Bemstrom Yegor Chinakhov Cole Sillinger Gustav Nyquist Liam Foudy Jack Roslovic Kent Johnson Eric Robinson Sean Kuraly Mathieu Olivier

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Vladislav Gavrikov Marcus Bjork Jake Christiansen Erik Gudbranson Gavin Bayreuther Andrew Peeke