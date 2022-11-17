 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Thursday Habs Headlines: Jonathan Drouin won’t meet 82-game season goal

In today’s links, Drouin’s wish for an 82-game season is already over, Matheson soon ready for action, Tkachuk loving Florida life, Rivalry Series kick off, and more.

By Andrea
/ new
Montreal Canadiens v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Jonathan Drouin’s goal to stay healthy for 82 games was halted after just 15 games. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Mike Matheson could soon be ready for action since he travelled with the team to Columbus and practiced in a regular jersey on Wednesday. [Sportsnet]
  • With injuries to the forward group, Rem Pitlick was recalled from the Laval Rocket. [EOTP]
  • In a deal that was initially met with skepticism, Kirby Dach is fulfilling the potential that was seen by Kent Hughes. [The Hockey Writers]
  • How the Toronto Maple Leafs got their revenge on the Canadiens during the 1947 Stanley Cup playoffs. [The Hockey News]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Matthew Tkachuk says that being in Florida with the Panthers “has been pretty great so far”. [Sportsnet]
  • The seven-game Rivalry Series kicked off on Tuesday and ended in a 4-3 shootout loss for Canada. [CBC]
  • It seems that Hockey Canada may have finally gotten the message but now it’s time to see some action. [Sportsnet]
  • Hamilton Bulldogs owner Michael Andlauer and Oshawa Generals owner Rocco Tullio have teamed up to put in a bit to buy the Ottawa Senators. [TSN]
  • As always, Torts tells it like it is.

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...