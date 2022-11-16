 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Habs Headlines: St-Louis looking for “everyday people”

In today’s links, what Martin St-Louis is looking for on his roster, the Canadiens continued commitment to development, and projecting the Hall of Fame class for 2023.

By Nathan Ni
Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis has said often this season that he wants “everyday people” on the team. [Montreal Gazette]
  • ‘We’ve bought into what Marty is preaching’: the Habs are responding to a new culture in Montreal. [TSN (Video)]
  • There is a family atmosphere infused into the Canadiens’ locker room. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Despite their early season success, development remains the priority in Montreal. [RDS]
  • Michael Pezzetta has an opportunity to stay with the Canadiens with Rem Pitlick in Laval. [La Presse]
  • Arber Xhekaj is fighting to remain with the Canadiens as Mike Matheson nears a return. [Sportsnet]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Bob Nicholson told a parliamentary committee Tuesday he wished he had spent more time focusing on developing policies to govern the off-ice behaviour of hockey players playing for the organization’s sanctioned leagues and teams. [TSN]
  • The Boston Bruins say former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch will lead a review of the team’s player-vetting process in the aftermath of their decision to sign and then cut ties with Mitchell Miller. [Sportsnet]
  • The NHL raises the question of mandating cut-resistant gear after Evander Kane’s injury. [Daily Faceoff]
  • Projecting the Hall of Fame class of 2023. [Daily Faceoff]
  • Connor Bedard and Adam Fantilli lead Corey Pronman’s list of the top prospects for the 2023 NHL Draft. [The Athletic]
  • The story of the Matthew Tkachuk-Jonathan Huberdeau trade: ‘Are you kidding me?’ [The Athletic]
  • Expanding video review and reducing the penalty for failed coach’s challenges are among the topics of interest for the March general managers meeting. [NHL.com]

