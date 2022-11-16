Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis has said often this season that he wants “everyday people” on the team. [Montreal Gazette]
- ‘We’ve bought into what Marty is preaching’: the Habs are responding to a new culture in Montreal. [TSN (Video)]
- There is a family atmosphere infused into the Canadiens’ locker room. [Montreal Gazette]
- Despite their early season success, development remains the priority in Montreal. [RDS]
- Michael Pezzetta has an opportunity to stay with the Canadiens with Rem Pitlick in Laval. [La Presse]
- Arber Xhekaj is fighting to remain with the Canadiens as Mike Matheson nears a return. [Sportsnet]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Bob Nicholson told a parliamentary committee Tuesday he wished he had spent more time focusing on developing policies to govern the off-ice behaviour of hockey players playing for the organization’s sanctioned leagues and teams. [TSN]
- The Boston Bruins say former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch will lead a review of the team’s player-vetting process in the aftermath of their decision to sign and then cut ties with Mitchell Miller. [Sportsnet]
- The NHL raises the question of mandating cut-resistant gear after Evander Kane’s injury. [Daily Faceoff]
- Projecting the Hall of Fame class of 2023. [Daily Faceoff]
- Connor Bedard and Adam Fantilli lead Corey Pronman’s list of the top prospects for the 2023 NHL Draft. [The Athletic]
- The story of the Matthew Tkachuk-Jonathan Huberdeau trade: ‘Are you kidding me?’ [The Athletic]
- Expanding video review and reducing the penalty for failed coach’s challenges are among the topics of interest for the March general managers meeting. [NHL.com]
