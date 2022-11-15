[Injury Report] Jonathan Drouin out four to six weeks

Following the game on Tuesday night between the Montreal Canadiens and New Jersey Devils, the Habs announced that Jonathan Drouin would miss four to six weeks of action.

L'attaquant Jonathan Drouin ratera de 4 à 6 semaines en raison d'une blessure au haut du corps subie le 5 novembre c. Vegas.



Forward Jonathan Drouin will miss 4 to 6 weeks with an upper-body injury sustained on November 5 vs. Vegas. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 16, 2022

Drouin remained in the press box when the season began, and has only played 12 of the 16 games this year. He last played on November 12, three games after sustaining the injury in question versus the Vegas Golden Knights on November 5.

There will be questions about how a player was allowed to play with an issue that ultimately may keep him out of action for more than a month. Perhaps we will learn more about the nature of the injury in the coming days.

Montreal had been carrying three extra forwards on the roster to start the season, but a reassignment of Rem Pitlick to the AHL, an injury of Joel Armia, and now this issue for Drouin leaves the Habs at the minimum number of attackers. A decision could be made in the coming days to have an extra body or two for the trip to Columbus on Thursday.