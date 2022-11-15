Canadiens vs. Devils Top Six Minutes: The Habs lay a Deviled egg

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-game
- It is a fun time to be a supporter when your team is young, talented and you can see the development with your own eyes,
- Better yet, there are around a dozen more prospects biding their time in the developmental system.
- Not only that, but those prospects are actually performing well!
- I KNOW! The Canadiens seem to have found a way to develop young talent. It almost makes you dizzy.
- Anyway, Joel Armia and Jonny Drou won’t play against the Devils tonight due to having blisters on their fingers.
First period
- What are the Expos doing on the ice?
- Oh, it’s just Reverse Retro night.
- Bienvenue, MeTaL! You look absolutely terrifying.
- If I was Youppi, I’d run across the bridge to Laval rather than fraternize with that unibrowed ginger.
- Example of intriguing development #1: Cedrick Guindon, Owen Sound Attack.
- Slaf looks dialed in tonight. Almost breaks the deadlock early on. Good save by Vaněček.
- Let’s watch the Habs botch a power play for two minutes.
- Example of intriguing development #2: Vinzenz Rohrer, Ottawa 67’s.
- Death, taxes and Montreal being bottom five in the league on the man advantage...
- The Canadiens end the period with heavy pressure on the Devils net. So far, Vaněček stands tall.
- Example of intriguing development #3: Logan Mailloux, London Knights.
Second period
- Dach to the box for a tripping.
- Quite amazed that this Devils team has done as well as they have. I just don’t see it.
- And just as I say that, Jack Hughes opens the scoring on the PP. Quick wrister, near post.
- I prefer Kent’s son, to be fair.
- Example of intriguing development #4: Oliver Kapanen, KalPa.
- Dougie Howser scores to make it 2-0 Devils.
- This is all my fault for jinxing this game #BlameItOnTheAnton
- Not even sure how that one went in to be honest. Not sure Jake Allen even saw it.
- Example of intriguing development #5: Petteri Nurmi, HPK.
- You know what. It’s time for Daddy to score some points now. We need him to get going if he’s gonna bring in some revenue come Trade Deadline.
- THERE WE GO.
- EVGENIY DADDYNOV. BOOYAH! The Habs have life!
- Example of intriguing development #6: Owen Beck, Mississauga Steelheads.
- How did Haula miss that one?! The Haulitzer is seemingly firing blanks today. Thankfully.
- Someone not firing blanks? Jack Hughes. 3-1 Devils.
Third period
- What was that? Was that ten seconds? 4-1 Devils. Tomas Tatarrrrrrrrrrr scores in his former house of worship.
- MSL challenges for... Offside?
- Holy Easter bunny! Challenge successful. Back to 3-1 and a managable deficit then.
- Example of intriguing development #7: Xavier Simoneau, Laval Rocket.
- It’s difficult for the Habs to get something going now.
- The Devils efficiently shuts down every organized attack.
- Example of intriguing development #8: Filip Mešár, Kitchener Rangers.
- The Josh Express gets tangled up on a breakaway. Penalty shot? Apparently not.
- Good movement on the power play, but no result to show for it.
- And instead, another breakaway for The Jersey Shore’s.
- Allen jiggles like an octopus with all of his limbs while continuing to save shot after shot, but eventually Jesper Bratt gets one by him.
- Example of intriguing development #9: Lane Hutson, Boston University.
- MSL removes Allen with 200 seconds left to play, but his team continues to waste scoring chances.
- Dan Marino’s unknown son fires 5-1 into the empty net with 2.5 seconds left.
- “We couldn’t even get two. How come they get five?”
- Example of intriguing development #10: Jared Davidson, Seattle Thunderbirds.
- And then I haven’t even mentioned Sean Farrell, Joshua Roy or Riley Kidney.
- This particular game may not have ended up as something to remember dearly, mais l’avenir s’annonce brillant pour Les Canadiens de Montréal.
EOTP 3 Stars
3) Have to give credit to the Devils’ trap
2)
1) Maybe the winning streak was over before the game even started
