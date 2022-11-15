Canadiens vs. Devils Top Six Minutes: The Habs lay a Deviled egg

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

It is a fun time to be a supporter when your team is young, talented and you can see the development with your own eyes,

Better yet, there are around a dozen more prospects biding their time in the developmental system.

Not only that, but those prospects are actually performing well!

I KNOW! The Canadiens seem to have found a way to develop young talent. It almost makes you dizzy.

Anyway, Joel Armia and Jonny Drou won’t play against the Devils tonight due to having blisters on their fingers.

First period

What are the Expos doing on the ice?

Oh, it’s just Reverse Retro night.

Bienvenue, MeTaL! You look absolutely terrifying.

If I was Youppi, I’d run across the bridge to Laval rather than fraternize with that unibrowed ginger.

Example of intriguing development #1: Cedrick Guindon, Owen Sound Attack.

Slaf looks dialed in tonight. Almost breaks the deadlock early on. Good save by Vaněček.

Let’s watch the Habs botch a power play for two minutes.

Example of intriguing development #2: Vinzenz Rohrer, Ottawa 67’s.

Death, taxes and Montreal being bottom five in the league on the man advantage...

The Canadiens end the period with heavy pressure on the Devils net. So far, Vaněček stands tall.

Example of intriguing development #3: Logan Mailloux, London Knights.

Second period

Dach to the box for a tripping.

Quite amazed that this Devils team has done as well as they have. I just don’t see it.

And just as I say that, Jack Hughes opens the scoring on the PP. Quick wrister, near post.

I prefer Kent’s son, to be fair.

Example of intriguing development #4: Oliver Kapanen, KalPa.

Dougie Howser scores to make it 2-0 Devils.

This is all my fault for jinxing this game #BlameItOnTheAnton

Not even sure how that one went in to be honest. Not sure Jake Allen even saw it.

Example of intriguing development #5: Petteri Nurmi, HPK.

You know what. It’s time for Daddy to score some points now. We need him to get going if he’s gonna bring in some revenue come Trade Deadline.

THERE WE GO.

EVGENIY DADDYNOV. BOOYAH! The Habs have life!

Example of intriguing development #6: Owen Beck, Mississauga Steelheads.

How did Haula miss that one?! The Haulitzer is seemingly firing blanks today. Thankfully.

Someone not firing blanks? Jack Hughes. 3-1 Devils.

Third period

What was that? Was that ten seconds? 4-1 Devils. Tomas Tatarrrrrrrrrrr scores in his former house of worship.

MSL challenges for... Offside?

Holy Easter bunny! Challenge successful. Back to 3-1 and a managable deficit then.

Example of intriguing development #7: Xavier Simoneau, Laval Rocket.

It’s difficult for the Habs to get something going now.

The Devils efficiently shuts down every organized attack.

Example of intriguing development #8: Filip Mešár, Kitchener Rangers.

The Josh Express gets tangled up on a breakaway. Penalty shot? Apparently not.

Good movement on the power play, but no result to show for it.

And instead, another breakaway for The Jersey Shore’s.

Allen jiggles like an octopus with all of his limbs while continuing to save shot after shot, but eventually Jesper Bratt gets one by him.

Example of intriguing development #9: Lane Hutson, Boston University.

MSL removes Allen with 200 seconds left to play, but his team continues to waste scoring chances.

Dan Marino’s unknown son fires 5-1 into the empty net with 2.5 seconds left.

“We couldn’t even get two. How come they get five?”

Example of intriguing development #10: Jared Davidson, Seattle Thunderbirds.

And then I haven’t even mentioned Sean Farrell, Joshua Roy or Riley Kidney.

This particular game may not have ended up as something to remember dearly, mais l’avenir s’annonce brillant pour Les Canadiens de Montréal.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) Have to give credit to the Devils’ trap

2)

1) Maybe the winning streak was over before the game even started