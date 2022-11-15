 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canadiens vs. Devils Top Six Minutes: The Habs lay a Deviled egg

Turnovers and inefficiency gives New Jersey their tenth straight win at the expense of the baby-blue Habs.

By Anton Rasegård
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Montreal Canadiens Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

  • It is a fun time to be a supporter when your team is young, talented and you can see the development with your own eyes,
  • Better yet, there are around a dozen more prospects biding their time in the developmental system.
  • Not only that, but those prospects are actually performing well!
  • I KNOW! The Canadiens seem to have found a way to develop young talent. It almost makes you dizzy.
  • Anyway, Joel Armia and Jonny Drou won’t play against the Devils tonight due to having blisters on their fingers.

First period

  • What are the Expos doing on the ice?
  • Oh, it’s just Reverse Retro night.
  • Bienvenue, MeTaL! You look absolutely terrifying.
  • If I was Youppi, I’d run across the bridge to Laval rather than fraternize with that unibrowed ginger.
  • Example of intriguing development #1: Cedrick Guindon, Owen Sound Attack.
  • Slaf looks dialed in tonight. Almost breaks the deadlock early on. Good save by Vaněček.
  • Let’s watch the Habs botch a power play for two minutes.
  • Example of intriguing development #2: Vinzenz Rohrer, Ottawa 67’s.
  • Death, taxes and Montreal being bottom five in the league on the man advantage...
  • The Canadiens end the period with heavy pressure on the Devils net. So far, Vaněček stands tall.
  • Example of intriguing development #3: Logan Mailloux, London Knights.

Second period

  • Dach to the box for a tripping.
  • Quite amazed that this Devils team has done as well as they have. I just don’t see it.
  • And just as I say that, Jack Hughes opens the scoring on the PP. Quick wrister, near post.
  • I prefer Kent’s son, to be fair.
  • Example of intriguing development #4: Oliver Kapanen, KalPa.
  • Dougie Howser scores to make it 2-0 Devils.
  • This is all my fault for jinxing this game #BlameItOnTheAnton
  • Not even sure how that one went in to be honest. Not sure Jake Allen even saw it.
  • Example of intriguing development #5: Petteri Nurmi, HPK.
  • You know what. It’s time for Daddy to score some points now. We need him to get going if he’s gonna bring in some revenue come Trade Deadline.
  • THERE WE GO.
  • EVGENIY DADDYNOV. BOOYAH! The Habs have life!
  • Example of intriguing development #6: Owen Beck, Mississauga Steelheads.
  • How did Haula miss that one?! The Haulitzer is seemingly firing blanks today. Thankfully.
  • Someone not firing blanks? Jack Hughes. 3-1 Devils.

Third period

  • What was that? Was that ten seconds? 4-1 Devils. Tomas Tatarrrrrrrrrrr scores in his former house of worship.
  • MSL challenges for... Offside?
  • Holy Easter bunny! Challenge successful. Back to 3-1 and a managable deficit then.
  • Example of intriguing development #7: Xavier Simoneau, Laval Rocket.
  • It’s difficult for the Habs to get something going now.
  • The Devils efficiently shuts down every organized attack.
  • Example of intriguing development #8: Filip Mešár, Kitchener Rangers.
  • The Josh Express gets tangled up on a breakaway. Penalty shot? Apparently not.
  • Good movement on the power play, but no result to show for it.
  • And instead, another breakaway for The Jersey Shore’s.
  • Allen jiggles like an octopus with all of his limbs while continuing to save shot after shot, but eventually Jesper Bratt gets one by him.
  • Example of intriguing development #9: Lane Hutson, Boston University.
  • MSL removes Allen with 200 seconds left to play, but his team continues to waste scoring chances.
  • Dan Marino’s unknown son fires 5-1 into the empty net with 2.5 seconds left.
  • “We couldn’t even get two. How come they get five?”
  • Example of intriguing development #10: Jared Davidson, Seattle Thunderbirds.
  • And then I haven’t even mentioned Sean Farrell, Joshua Roy or Riley Kidney.
  • This particular game may not have ended up as something to remember dearly, mais l’avenir s’annonce brillant pour Les Canadiens de Montréal.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) Have to give credit to the Devils’ trap

2)

1) Maybe the winning streak was over before the game even started

