Canadiens vs. Devils: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST

In Canada: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Devils Region: MSGSN

In the United States: NHL Network



Before the season started, few people expected the Canadiens to be vying for a playoff spot — especially after going winless in the pre-season. Yet now as we approach one-fifth of the season being completed, the Canadiens are one of four teams in the Atlantic Division tied for third place with 17 points.

Anyone who only looked at the standings last year would have had similar low expectations for the New Jersey Devils after the were third-worst in the conference, but the skaters on the team were playing exceptionally well, scoring more goals than all but one Eastern team to miss the playoffs, and generally playing a solid game — just not getting the goaltending.

This year, that has been a strength for the team. Combined with a few new additions to go with the group that had already been performing well has resulted in one of the best records in the entire league. The Devils are currently third in the overall standings behind the Boston Bruins and Vegas Golden, with a game in hand on both. A win tonight would be the Devils’ 10th in a row, and they’ve had no issues earning two points on the road, where they have a 5-1 record so far.

Montreal’s streak isn’t quite that impressive, but three consecutive victories is an impressive feat for the ragtag club. Tonight they’re sticking with the usual contingent of defencemen to try to hold back the Devils’ seventh-ranked offensive attack, and hoping the return of Juraj Slafkovský can provide the tertiary scoring the Habs may need to outproduce their opponent.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #22 Cole Caufield #14 Nick Suzuki #77 Kirby Dach #68 Mike Hoffman #28 Christian Dvorak #11 Brendan Gallagher #63 Evgenii Dadonov #91 Sean Monahan #17 Josh Anderson #55 Michael Pezzetta #71 Jake Evans #20 Juraj Slafkovský

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #21 Kaiden Guhle #58 David Savard #44 Joel Edmundson #72 Arber Xhekaj $54 Jordan Harris #26 Johnny Kovacevic

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #34 Jake Allen #35 Samuel Montembeault

Scratched: Chris Wideman

Injured: Joel Armia, Paul Byron, Jonathan Drouin, Mike Matheson

New Jersey Devils projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Tomas Tatar Nico Hischier Fabian Zetterlund Yegor Sharangovich Jack Hughes Jesper Bratt Jesper Boqvist Erik Haula Dawson Mercer Miles Wood Michael McLeod Nathan Bastian

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Jonas Siegenthaler Dougie Hamilton Ryan Graves John Marino Brendan Smith Damon Severson