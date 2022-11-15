Jonathan Drouin, Joel Armia out with upper-body injuries

Montreal Canadiens forwards Joel Armia and Jonathan Drouin will both be out of Tuesday night’s game against the New Jersey Devils with upper-body injuries, the team announced.
Joel Armia et Jonathan Drouin ne participeront pas à l'entraînement matinal et ne joueront pas ce soir (tous deux blessés au haut du corps).— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 15, 2022
The pair were out of Monday’s practice as well for what the team then called a treatment day. The good news for the team is that Juraj Slafkovský is now eligible to return from his two-game suspension. Michael Pezzetta will also draw back into the lineup.
In fact, the two players were skating with Jake Evans at morning skate.
Canadiens morning skate lines:— Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) November 15, 2022
Caufield-Suzuki-Dach
Hoffman-Dvorak-Gallagher
Dadonov-Monahan-Anderson
Slafkovsky-Evans-Pezzetta
Guhle-Savard
Edmundson-Xhekaj
Harris-Kovacevic
Drouin and Armia’s injuries don’t seem long-term as the team has not recalled a forward or placed either player on the Injured Reserve list, which would open up a roster spot.
Michael Matheson continued to skate with the team in a non-contact jersey. For him to be activated, the team will have to open up a roster spot as well.
The Canadiens will wear their Reverse Retro jerseys for the first time in Tuesday’s game.
