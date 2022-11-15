 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jonathan Drouin, Joel Armia out with upper-body injuries

The pair won’t play Tuesday vs. the Devils.

By Jared Book
NHL: NOV 12 Penguins at Canadiens Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens forwards Joel Armia and Jonathan Drouin will both be out of Tuesday night’s game against the New Jersey Devils with upper-body injuries, the team announced.

The pair were out of Monday’s practice as well for what the team then called a treatment day. The good news for the team is that Juraj Slafkovský is now eligible to return from his two-game suspension. Michael Pezzetta will also draw back into the lineup.

In fact, the two players were skating with Jake Evans at morning skate.

Drouin and Armia’s injuries don’t seem long-term as the team has not recalled a forward or placed either player on the Injured Reserve list, which would open up a roster spot.

Michael Matheson continued to skate with the team in a non-contact jersey. For him to be activated, the team will have to open up a roster spot as well.

The Canadiens will wear their Reverse Retro jerseys for the first time in Tuesday’s game.

