Jonathan Drouin, Joel Armia out with upper-body injuries

Montreal Canadiens forwards Joel Armia and Jonathan Drouin will both be out of Tuesday night’s game against the New Jersey Devils with upper-body injuries, the team announced.

The pair were out of Monday’s practice as well for what the team then called a treatment day. The good news for the team is that Juraj Slafkovský is now eligible to return from his two-game suspension. Michael Pezzetta will also draw back into the lineup.

In fact, the two players were skating with Jake Evans at morning skate.

Canadiens morning skate lines:



Caufield-Suzuki-Dach

Hoffman-Dvorak-Gallagher

Dadonov-Monahan-Anderson

Slafkovsky-Evans-Pezzetta



Guhle-Savard

Edmundson-Xhekaj

Harris-Kovacevic — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) November 15, 2022

Drouin and Armia’s injuries don’t seem long-term as the team has not recalled a forward or placed either player on the Injured Reserve list, which would open up a roster spot.

Michael Matheson continued to skate with the team in a non-contact jersey. For him to be activated, the team will have to open up a roster spot as well.

The Canadiens will wear their Reverse Retro jerseys for the first time in Tuesday’s game.