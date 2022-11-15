Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Acknowledged for his work in the community, Jake Allen has been awarded the Jean Béliveau Trophy for the 2021-22 season. [NHL]
- And he appreciates the honour.
Winning an award named after Jean Béliveau means everything to Jake.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/nBcRsAuu5V— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 14, 2022
- The team culture is a big factor behind the Canadiens' success so far this season. [RDS]
- Martin St-Louis sees why Kirby Dach was chosen 3rd overall in 2019 and says he is an “undeniable asset”. [Journal de Montreal]
- After watching the footage of his hit on Detroit Red Wings Matt Luff, Juraj Slafkovsky reached out to Luff to apologize. [Sportsnet]
- With Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, and Kirby Dach, producing at an incredible pace they could be the best Canadiens line in three decades. [Offside]
- The Caufield-Suzuki-Dach line shines while Mike Hoffman is enjoying a streak of his own. [RDS]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Ahead of Daniel Alfredsson’s induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame, former Ottawa Senators’ teammate Erik Karlsson wrote a tribute to Alfredsson. [Sportsnet]
- Brigette Lacquette, the first First Nations woman to play for the Canadian women’s Olympic hockey team, will be featured in Tim Horton’s “Let’s Up Our Game” campaign. [CBC]
- Taking into account a team’s goal differential matters, even during the first half of the season. [TSN]
- Toronto Maple Leafs’ Jake Muzzin’s absence will be leaving a void as much off the ice as it will on. [Sportsnet]
