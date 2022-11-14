Monday Habs Headlines: Martin St-Louis is “very impressed, but not surprised” by Nick Suzuki

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Nick Suzuki isn’t bending under the pressure of being captain of the Canadiens and “you can feel the confidence he brings to the group”. [RDS]
- Kirby Dach is proving himself on the top line by playing the game within the game. [Sportsnet]
- The 1972 Summit Series and Stanley Cup champs Serge Savard and Frank Mahovlich were together again at the Hall of Fame weekend. [NHL]
- Are the Canadiens wrecking their chances at a perfect rebuild? [The Hockey Writers]
- Jake Allen and Sam Montembeault’s play is masking special-team’s deficiencies. [Ottawa Citizen]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Ottawa Senators’ Thomas Chabot will be out for at least a week due to a concussion after being checked from behind into the boards on Saturday night. [Sportsnet]
- Roberto Luongo talks about the amount of quality French Canadian goalies in the 1990s. [The Hockey News]
- Blake Coleman of the Calgary Flames has been fined $5,000 for slew-footing Winnipeg Jets’ Pierre-Luc Dubois. [CBC]
- Despite Hockey Canada’s current scandal and numerous sponsors pulling out, Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men’s hockey championship. [CBC]
Loading comments...