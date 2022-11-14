 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Habs Headlines: Martin St-Louis is “very impressed, but not surprised” by Nick Suzuki

In today’s links, Suzuki not bending under the pressure of being captain, Dach proving himself on the top line, Halifax and Moncton feel there will be economic benefit to holding the WJC, and more.

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Nick Suzuki isn’t bending under the pressure of being captain of the Canadiens and “you can feel the confidence he brings to the group”. [RDS]
  • Kirby Dach is proving himself on the top line by playing the game within the game. [Sportsnet]
  • The 1972 Summit Series and Stanley Cup champs Serge Savard and Frank Mahovlich were together again at the Hall of Fame weekend. [NHL]
  • Are the Canadiens wrecking their chances at a perfect rebuild? [The Hockey Writers]
  • Jake Allen and Sam Montembeault’s play is masking special-team’s deficiencies. [Ottawa Citizen]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Ottawa Senators’ Thomas Chabot will be out for at least a week due to a concussion after being checked from behind into the boards on Saturday night. [Sportsnet]
  • Roberto Luongo talks about the amount of quality French Canadian goalies in the 1990s. [The Hockey News]
  • Blake Coleman of the Calgary Flames has been fined $5,000 for slew-footing Winnipeg Jets’ Pierre-Luc Dubois. [CBC]
  • Despite Hockey Canada’s current scandal and numerous sponsors pulling out, Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men’s hockey championship. [CBC]

