- Say hello to a new Habs mascot, METAL! [Canadiens.com]
- Alex Burrows reminisced about playing with new Hockey Hall of Fame members Daniel and Henrik Sedin and Roberto Luongo. [985FM]
Carey Price est ici avec les Cree Nation Bears M18, l’équipe de Charly Washipabano, invitée à l'entraînement par les Canadiens.@CP0031 is here with the Cree Nation Bears U18 squad, Charly Washipabano’s team, which was invited by the Canadiens to attend practice.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/RnKP0KzvbL— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 12, 2022
- A bit of what Sean Farrell was up to on Saturday:
A look at Sean Farrell's second shorthanded goal of the season (and second goal overall this year). #GoCrimson— Harvard Men's Hockey (@HarvardMHockey) November 13, 2022
Around the league and elsewhere
- Watch the full tribute to Börje Salming from last night. [Sportsnet]
- The World Cup of Hockey that was set to be played in 2024 has been called off. [TSN]
- Hockey is far from the only sport having its abuses and their cover-ups exposed, and the Canadian government needs to step in to address the issues. [CBC]
- Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been suspended for three games for an illegal check to the head. [TSN]
- Frederik Anderson is back on the Injured Reserve list. [TSN]
- Looking at the next steps for the Boston Bruins regarding the Mitchell Miller contract. [Sportsnet]
- With a new crop of members inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, who could be next? [NHL.com]
