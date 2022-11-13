 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sunday Habs Headlines: Canadiens introduce new mascot, METAL!

In today’s links, debating the WJC participation of Slafkovský, Carey Price back at the Bell Centre, World Cup of Hockey cancelled, and a tribute for Börje Salming.

By Justin Blades
Canadiens.com

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Say hello to a new Habs mascot, METAL! [Canadiens.com]
  • Alex Burrows reminisced about playing with new Hockey Hall of Fame members Daniel and Henrik Sedin and Roberto Luongo. [985FM]
  • A bit of what Sean Farrell was up to on Saturday:

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Watch the full tribute to Börje Salming from last night. [Sportsnet]
  • The World Cup of Hockey that was set to be played in 2024 has been called off. [TSN]
  • Hockey is far from the only sport having its abuses and their cover-ups exposed, and the Canadian government needs to step in to address the issues. [CBC]
  • Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been suspended for three games for an illegal check to the head. [TSN]
  • Frederik Anderson is back on the Injured Reserve list. [TSN]
  • Looking at the next steps for the Boston Bruins regarding the Mitchell Miller contract. [Sportsnet]
  • With a new crop of members inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, who could be next? [NHL.com]

