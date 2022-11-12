 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

[Highlight] Mike Hoffman wins the game in overtime

That’s a three-game scoring streak for Hoffman.

By Justin Blades
/ new
Vancouver Canucks v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

We always liked that Hoffman guy.

In This Stream

2022-23 Game 15: Montreal Canadiens vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

View all 8 stories

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...