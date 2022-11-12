Filed under: Highlights [Highlight] Mike Hoffman wins the game in overtime That’s a three-game scoring streak for Hoffman. By Justin Blades@JustinBlades Nov 12, 2022, 9:56pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: [Highlight] Mike Hoffman wins the game in overtime Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images We always liked that Hoffman guy. Kirby Dach finds Mike Hoffman out front, and it's goodnight Pittsburgh. #gohabsgo pic.twitter.com/QXbScsdGk0— Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) November 13, 2022 In This Stream 2022-23 Game 15: Montreal Canadiens vs. Pittsburgh Penguins TSM: That’s a winning streak [Highlight] Mike Hoffman wins the game in overtime [Highlight] Sean Monahan ties the game yet again View all 8 stories More From Eyes On The Prize TSM: That’s a winning streak [Highlight] Sean Monahan ties the game yet again [Highlight] Nick Suzuki shows exceptional patience to score his 10th goal [Highlight] Cole Caufield ties the game early in the second period [Highlight] Josh Anderson scores from distance Habs vs. Penguins: Game thread Loading comments...
