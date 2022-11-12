Canadiens vs. Penguins Top Six Minutes: That’s a winning streak

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

Saturday night hockey! The young guns vs. the veterans.

The Pens are struggling. The Habs are doing pretty darn well and are currently ahead of the Penguins in the standings. Let’s enjoy that.

If you’re so inclined, a drinking game: Drink every time someone compares Suzuki and Caufield to Crosby and Malkin.

Drink!

Anderson is back from his two-game suspension (yay!). You owe us a goal, Josh.

First period

Drink!

Anderson wastes no time giving us that goal, letting it rip up by the blueline to open the scoring 1:48 in!

Suzuki makes his way past... well, everyone... down the ice, heads towards the net and is hit by Petry. Petry, dude.

Dvorak flips it to Gallagher who lets it rip but Jarry is ready for it.

Crosby heads to the box for tripping Caufield all the while seeming flabbergasted. Save the acting for your Tim Horton’s commercials, Sid.

Why does it suddenly look like Pittsburgh is on the power play? I don’t have a warm and fuzzy feeling about this.

Dach drives the net and is oh-so close to making it a two-goal lead.

Next period, Kirby. Next period.

Second period

Pens start the period on the power play after Anderson gets called for ‘tripping’ Petry in the final seconds of the first period. Petry must be taking acting lessons from Crosby.

Petry ties it up on the power play. Well, if you want to get technical, Jake Evans tied it up.

Rakell gets one past Allen (that he probably should have stopped, but hey, I’m not a goalie) and the Pens take the lead. That makes two goals in 1:43 and the Habs haven’t registered a shot. Can we go back to the first period?

The Habs decide to finally get back in the game with a tricky little play. Caufield to Dach to... you thought I was going to say Suzuki, didn’t you? Nope... Harris to Suzuki. Rutta gets called for interference on Suzuki and off to the power play we go.

An almost-Gally goal has everyone buzzing and Jarry on his toes.

Off to our third power play. They gotta make something of this one, don’t they?

Apparently not.

Third period

The Habs took the first. The Pens took the second. Obviously, it’s our turn.

Forty-nine seconds in Caufield ties it up! Told you it was our turn.

Will the Pens challenge for goaltender interference on Dach? Yep. Petterson clearly pushed Dach into Jarry so... anyone have a coin to flip?

We won the challenge! Miracles do happen.

Malkin with a backhander to take the lead shorthanded.

Suzuki takes matters into his own hands to score his 10th goal of the season and we’re tied at three!

Shots are 33 Habs, 16 Pens. Jarry, we deserve this. Just give it up.

What in the name of...? Rushing to net Gallagher and Guentzel crash into the boards in a bear hug-type move, fall to the ice (still hugging) and fight. I seriously can’t even describe what just happened.

Whatever it was, they both get called for roughing.

Savard gets overly excited over some four-on-four action and gets called for ‘tripping’. Seriously refs. You can’t tell a trip from a dive? That makes two.

We have 3-on-3 for 25 seconds as Letang heads to the box and it’s not even OT.

Suzuki almost gets the lead but it’s McGinn who takes advantage.

Forty seconds later, Monahan keeps the party going by cleaning up Drouin’s shot and we’re all tied up once again!

This is so much fun, let’s keep this party going for a little longer...

Overtime

A great play starts from behind Allen and ends with Dach to Hoffman for the win!

We’re officially riding a winning streak!

