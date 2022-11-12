Canadiens vs. Penguins: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST

In Canada: CITY-TV, Sportsnet East (English), TVA (French)

In the Penguins Region: AT&T SportsNet-PT

In the United States: NHL Network



With two wins in back-to-back nights, the Canadiens went from flirting with falling back of the pack in the Atlantic Division standings to now being right in the hunt. With a win tonight and other results around the league on a busy Saturday schedule, the Habs could move into a tie for second place in the division should they get to 17 points in 15 games.

That would require them to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins, a feat they achieved about a month ago when the Penguins visited the Bell Centre the first time. An overtime goal from Kirby Dach helped the Habs move to 2-2 on the season, and since scoring that first goal with his new team, Dach has become a productive member of Montreal’s top line.

What the Canadiens would really like is more help for their top trio, and that’s something Mike Hoffman has been providing in the past few games. Another goal for the sniper tonight would earn him a three-game goal streak and force opponents to regard the Habs as more than just a one-line team.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #22 Cole Caufield #14 Nick Suzuki #77 Kirby Dach #68 Mike Hoffman #28 Christian Dvorak #11 Brendan Gallagher #63 Evgenii Dadonov #91 Sean Monahan #17 Josh Anderson #27 Jonathan Drouin #71 Jake Evans #40 Joel Armia

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #21 Kaiden Guhle #58 David Savard #44 Joel Edmundson #72 Arber Xhekaj $54 Jordan Harris #26 Johnny Kovacevic

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #34 Jake Allen #35 Samuel Montembeault

Suspended: Juraj Slafkovský

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Chris Wideman

Injured: Paul Byron, Mike Matheson

Pittsburgh Penguins projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Jake Guentzel Sidney Crosby Bryan Rust Jason Zucker Evgeni Malkin Rickard Rakell Brock McGinn Jeff Carter Danton Heinen Filip Hallander Ryan Poehling Josh Archibald

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Marcus Pettersson Kris Letang Pierre-Olivier Joseph Jeff Petry Brian Dumoulin Jan Rutta