 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Canadiens vs. Penguins: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

The Canadiens can leap up the standings with a third straight win.

By Justin Blades
/ new
Pittsburgh Penguins v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST
In Canada: CITY-TV, Sportsnet East (English), TVA (French)
In the Penguins Region: AT&T SportsNet-PT
In the United States: NHL Network

With two wins in back-to-back nights, the Canadiens went from flirting with falling back of the pack in the Atlantic Division standings to now being right in the hunt. With a win tonight and other results around the league on a busy Saturday schedule, the Habs could move into a tie for second place in the division should they get to 17 points in 15 games.

That would require them to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins, a feat they achieved about a month ago when the Penguins visited the Bell Centre the first time. An overtime goal from Kirby Dach helped the Habs move to 2-2 on the season, and since scoring that first goal with his new team, Dach has become a productive member of Montreal’s top line.

What the Canadiens would really like is more help for their top trio, and that’s something Mike Hoffman has been providing in the past few games. Another goal for the sniper tonight would earn him a three-game goal streak and force opponents to regard the Habs as more than just a one-line team.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
#22 Cole Caufield #14 Nick Suzuki #77 Kirby Dach
#68 Mike Hoffman #28 Christian Dvorak #11 Brendan Gallagher
#63 Evgenii Dadonov #91 Sean Monahan #17 Josh Anderson
#27 Jonathan Drouin #71 Jake Evans #40 Joel Armia

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
#21 Kaiden Guhle #58 David Savard
#44 Joel Edmundson #72 Arber Xhekaj
$54 Jordan Harris #26 Johnny Kovacevic

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
#34 Jake Allen #35 Samuel Montembeault

Suspended: Juraj Slafkovský
Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Chris Wideman
Injured: Paul Byron, Mike Matheson

Pittsburgh Penguins projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Jake Guentzel Sidney Crosby Bryan Rust
Jason Zucker Evgeni Malkin Rickard Rakell
Brock McGinn Jeff Carter Danton Heinen
Filip Hallander Ryan Poehling Josh Archibald

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Marcus Pettersson Kris Letang
Pierre-Olivier Joseph Jeff Petry
Brian Dumoulin Jan Rutta

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Tristan Jarry Casey DeSmith

In This Stream

2022-23 Game 15: Montreal Canadiens vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

View all 2 stories

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...