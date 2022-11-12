Saturday Habs Headlines: Up for the Challenge

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Nick Suzuki continues to show that he is up for the challenge of being captain. [Sportsnet]
- Kirby Dach’s hot start is showing up the Chicago Blackhawks. [Yahoo Sports]
- It’s pretty safe to say that the Habs’ top line is clicking. [Twitter]
The @canadiensmtl have a special trio in Nick Suzuki (@nsuzuki_37), Kirby Dach (@kdach77), and @colecaufield. pic.twitter.com/zluKZ8UplT— NHL (@NHL) November 11, 2022
- Samuel Montembeault has been on a new level for the Canadiens. [Journal de Montreal]
- Marty St-Louis has days away from the Habs, but he doesn’t have many days away from hockey. [Montreal Gazette]
- Montreal’s firing of Dom Ducharme earns a mention in this breakdown of some of the best mid-season coaching changes. [Yahoo Sports]
- Lanny McDonald reminisces about Jean Beliveau, Gordie Howe, and others. [NHL]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- There will be no World Cup of Hockey in 2024. [NHL | TSN | Yahoo Sports]
- Börje Salming’s return to Toronto for the Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony is an emotional one. [Sportsnet]
- The Staal brothers might be divided on the ice, but off it, they’re united in helping families with children fighting cancer. [NHL]
- Martin Brodeur and his new role with the New Jersey Devils. [The Athletic]
- Claude Giroux looks forward to returning to Philadelphia. [NHL]
- The Carolina Hurricanes put Frederik Andersen on IR. [Sportsnet]
- Zach Werenski will miss the rest of the season for the Columbus Blue Jackets. [Yahoo Sports | NHL]
- Evander Kane will be out for at least three months as a result of the injury he suffered against the Lightning. [Yahoo Sports]
- Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek talk about Jack Eichel’s return, the Knights and Devils, and more in Friday’s edition of 32 Thoughts. [Sportsnet]
- Cole Perfetti’s hockey awareness is apparent on and off the ice. [Sportsnet]
- If diligence and hard work were the only keys to success, Thatcher Demko’s season would be going very differently from the way it is. [Sportsnet]
- Washington Capitals’ coach Peter Laviolette will miss at least the next two games with COVID. [TSN]
- Henrik and Daniel Sedin, Roberto Luongo, and Daniel Alfredsson among those inducted into the Hall of Fame. [TSN]
- Luongo, Alfredsson, and the Sedins all share something in common behind being some of the best hockey has had to offer — none have won the Stanley Cup. [NHL]
- Stories from Daniel Alfredsson’s career remembered ahead of his HHoF induction. [The Athletic]
