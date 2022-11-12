 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saturday Habs Headlines: Up for the Challenge

Suzuki and the Canadiens’ youngsters are proving themselves so far, no World Cup of Hockey in 2024, HHOF inductions, injuries, and more in today’s links.

By Namiko Hitotsubashi
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Vegas Golden Knights v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Nick Suzuki continues to show that he is up for the challenge of being captain. [Sportsnet]
  • Kirby Dach’s hot start is showing up the Chicago Blackhawks. [Yahoo Sports]
  • It’s pretty safe to say that the Habs’ top line is clicking. [Twitter]
  • Samuel Montembeault has been on a new level for the Canadiens. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Marty St-Louis has days away from the Habs, but he doesn’t have many days away from hockey. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Montreal’s firing of Dom Ducharme earns a mention in this breakdown of some of the best mid-season coaching changes. [Yahoo Sports]
  • Lanny McDonald reminisces about Jean Beliveau, Gordie Howe, and others. [NHL]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • There will be no World Cup of Hockey in 2024. [NHL | TSN | Yahoo Sports]
  • Börje Salming’s return to Toronto for the Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony is an emotional one. [Sportsnet]
  • The Staal brothers might be divided on the ice, but off it, they’re united in helping families with children fighting cancer. [NHL]
  • Martin Brodeur and his new role with the New Jersey Devils. [The Athletic]
  • Claude Giroux looks forward to returning to Philadelphia. [NHL]
  • The Carolina Hurricanes put Frederik Andersen on IR. [Sportsnet]
  • Zach Werenski will miss the rest of the season for the Columbus Blue Jackets. [Yahoo Sports | NHL]
  • Evander Kane will be out for at least three months as a result of the injury he suffered against the Lightning. [Yahoo Sports]
  • Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek talk about Jack Eichel’s return, the Knights and Devils, and more in Friday’s edition of 32 Thoughts. [Sportsnet]
  • Cole Perfetti’s hockey awareness is apparent on and off the ice. [Sportsnet]
  • If diligence and hard work were the only keys to success, Thatcher Demko’s season would be going very differently from the way it is. [Sportsnet]
  • Washington Capitals’ coach Peter Laviolette will miss at least the next two games with COVID. [TSN]
  • Henrik and Daniel Sedin, Roberto Luongo, and Daniel Alfredsson among those inducted into the Hall of Fame. [TSN]
  • Luongo, Alfredsson, and the Sedins all share something in common behind being some of the best hockey has had to offer — none have won the Stanley Cup. [NHL]
  • Stories from Daniel Alfredsson’s career remembered ahead of his HHoF induction. [The Athletic]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...