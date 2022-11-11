 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Habs Headlines: Suzuki is proving that he is ready for the C

In today’s links, Nick Suzuki is embracing life as the captain, should Juraj Slafkovský play at the World Juniors, and who are the most likely Hockey Hall of Fame inductees for 2023?

By Nathan Ni
Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Nick Suzuki is embracing the captaincy in Montreal. [The Hockey News]
  • Does Juraj Slafkovský deserve more ice time? [The Hockey Writers]
  • Should the Montreal Canadiens let Juraj Slafkovský play in the World Juniors? [Juraj Kralik’s Takes]
  • “I feel, on any given night, there’s a story. Sometimes it’s our goalies, sometimes, it’s our young (defencemen). It isn’t the same story every night” says Martin St-Louis. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Brendan Gallagher’s value to the Canadiens is no longer measured simply by goals. [The Athletic]
  • Vinzenz Rohrer to talk about the start of the season for the 67’s, his play, being drafted by Montreal and what lies ahead for him the rest of the season. [TSN 1200 Ottawa (Audio)]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • An early-season glimpse at the NHL goaltending picture. [TSN]
  • Who are the top candidates for the 2023 Hockey Hall of Fame class? [Sportsnet]
  • Ten class of 2024 prospects to keep any eye on. [The Hockey News]
  • A key meeting between NHL, NHLPA, and IIHF representatives is scheduled to determine the fate of the 2024 World Cup of Hockey. [Daily Faceoff]
  • Loui Eriksson and Niklas Hjalmarsson have come out of retirement and joined SHL teams. [TSN]
  • ‘They make you feel like you belong’: How Drew Doughty and Anze Kopitar have shaped the Los Angeles Kings. [ESPN]
  • P.K. Subban is joining ESPN as a hockey analyst. [ESPN]

