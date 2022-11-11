Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Nick Suzuki is embracing the captaincy in Montreal. [The Hockey News]
- Does Juraj Slafkovský deserve more ice time? [The Hockey Writers]
- Should the Montreal Canadiens let Juraj Slafkovský play in the World Juniors? [Juraj Kralik’s Takes]
- “I feel, on any given night, there’s a story. Sometimes it’s our goalies, sometimes, it’s our young (defencemen). It isn’t the same story every night” says Martin St-Louis. [Montreal Gazette]
- Brendan Gallagher’s value to the Canadiens is no longer measured simply by goals. [The Athletic]
- Vinzenz Rohrer to talk about the start of the season for the 67’s, his play, being drafted by Montreal and what lies ahead for him the rest of the season. [TSN 1200 Ottawa (Audio)]
Around the league and elsewhere
- An early-season glimpse at the NHL goaltending picture. [TSN]
- Who are the top candidates for the 2023 Hockey Hall of Fame class? [Sportsnet]
- Ten class of 2024 prospects to keep any eye on. [The Hockey News]
- A key meeting between NHL, NHLPA, and IIHF representatives is scheduled to determine the fate of the 2024 World Cup of Hockey. [Daily Faceoff]
- Loui Eriksson and Niklas Hjalmarsson have come out of retirement and joined SHL teams. [TSN]
- ‘They make you feel like you belong’: How Drew Doughty and Anze Kopitar have shaped the Los Angeles Kings. [ESPN]
- P.K. Subban is joining ESPN as a hockey analyst. [ESPN]
