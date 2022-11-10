 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wednesday Habs Headlines: Former OHL assistant coach helped Arber Xhekaj dial it in

In today’s links, former coach talks about Xhekaj’s talent, Slafkovsky suspended, Mitchell Miller’s victim speaks out, Kane put on LTIR, and more.

By Andrea
/ new
Minnesota Wild v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Arber Xhekaj’s journey from the OHL’s Kitchener Rangers to the NHL’s Montreal Canadiens. [Montreal Gazette]
  • How the Canadiens have started the 2022-23 season off on the right foot. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Eleven-year-old Tanner Harrison had all three of his birthday wishes come true on Tuesday night after getting a hockey stick from Cole Caufield. [CTV News]
  • Juraj Slafkovsky gets slapped with a two-game suspension for boarding Detroit Red Wings Matt Luff during Tuesday’s matchup. [EOTP]
  • A little Caufield behind-the-scenes action at Mcdonald's.

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, the victim of racist bullying by Mitchell Miller, says he hasn’t seen proof that Miller has changed his ways. [Sportsnet]
  • Matt Luff will be out for 10-12 weeks and will undergo wrist surgery due to the hit from Slafkovsky. [NHL]
  • Edmonton Oilers Evander Kane has been placed in LTIR and is expected to miss three to four months after suffering a wrist laceration in Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. [TSN]
  • Dennis Williams has been named coach for Team Canada for the upcoming 2023 world junior champion tournament. [Toronto Star]
  • Minnesota Wild Kirill Kaprizov has been fined $5,000 for roughing Los Angeles Kings Drew Doughty. [TSN]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...