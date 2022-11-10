Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Arber Xhekaj’s journey from the OHL’s Kitchener Rangers to the NHL’s Montreal Canadiens. [Montreal Gazette]
- How the Canadiens have started the 2022-23 season off on the right foot. [The Hockey Writers]
- Eleven-year-old Tanner Harrison had all three of his birthday wishes come true on Tuesday night after getting a hockey stick from Cole Caufield. [CTV News]
- Juraj Slafkovsky gets slapped with a two-game suspension for boarding Detroit Red Wings Matt Luff during Tuesday’s matchup. [EOTP]
- A little Caufield behind-the-scenes action at Mcdonald's.
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, the victim of racist bullying by Mitchell Miller, says he hasn’t seen proof that Miller has changed his ways. [Sportsnet]
- Matt Luff will be out for 10-12 weeks and will undergo wrist surgery due to the hit from Slafkovsky. [NHL]
- Edmonton Oilers Evander Kane has been placed in LTIR and is expected to miss three to four months after suffering a wrist laceration in Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. [TSN]
- Dennis Williams has been named coach for Team Canada for the upcoming 2023 world junior champion tournament. [Toronto Star]
- Minnesota Wild Kirill Kaprizov has been fined $5,000 for roughing Los Angeles Kings Drew Doughty. [TSN]
