Canadiens @ Wild Top Six Minutes: No offensive haul when Montreal visits St. Paul

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

A couple of days have passed since that wonderful, wonderful comeback win in St. Louis.

The question is: Can the Habs sweep this road trip?

Mike Hoffman scratched? Well, not to beat a dead horse, but chances of another win suddenly improved.

First period

After a quick chance from the Wild, the Canadiens have begun to get the majority of the shots.

Marc-Andre Fleury – Stopping Habs players since -03.

Looked like the Wild had seven players on the ice there. Maybe that’s legal in the state of Minnesota.

The puck gets flipped in the air, and rather than standing in front of his defender hoping to win a one-on-one battle, Caufield goes behind him anticipating the puck bouncing through. An interesting tactic.

Lots of shots, but this street hockey goalie is unbeatable at the moment.

Look at EOTP NHL Player of the month Cole Caufield pinch the puck-carrier off along the boards and cut off a transition rush before it begins. This evolution is truly remarkable.

Now Drouin races down the ice waiting for a pass to get through a defenceman’s legs. This seems to be a strategy.

Second period

A quick strike by the Minnesota Wild who get a weak one past Jake Allen, and all the good work from the first period is wiped out.

Mason Shaw gets his ... second NHL goal. At least it wasn’t his first.

Joel Armia tries to get the goal back on a power move, but skates right through Fleury and goes to the box.

Now it’s 2-0 as the Wild convert on the power play.

This is going to take another multi-goal comeback

Now Juraj Slafkovský is in the box for taking down his man while trying to get around a pick. Completely accidental, including wiping out Fleury in the aftermath.

A couple of power plays and the shots are nearly even now.

Montreal’s turn to trot out the new power play.

Lots of quick movement, and it looks like they’re actually tying to score and not just make passes.

That’s three for Minny. But it might be coming back due to a high stick?

MSL challenges...

Aaaand loses the challenge. Stick in shoulder height. Sigh, to the penalty kill we go.

I don’t believe in the road trip sweep anymore.

Is this all because they scratched The Hoff? Is Mike Hoffman actually indispensable?

Third period

We need another comeback, lads. You up for it?

Uhhm, felt like Gally was ambushed there. No call from the zebras.

Not that I’m necessarily longing for another power play disappointment, but...

Here we go. Power play with just under eight minutes left to play.

Something needs to get going here and now.

There we go!

Caufield -> Wideman -> Dach -> Spooky Suzuki and Montreal has some life.

Empty net. Minny scores. 4-1 et bonne nuit, les Canadiens.

An unnecessary hit on Slafkovsky near the boards end up causing a proper brawl right by the benches. Xhekaj is there (obviously). More surprising to see Jake Evans active in the protection of his younger teammate.

The Habs are back down to a .500 record.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) Giving Ryan Suter a run for his money

2) It is nice to pick the best of the 75 who were drafted the last few years

1) Thirty-five shots and a good effort late to get back in it. No complaints.