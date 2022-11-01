Canadiens @ Wild Top Six Minutes: No offensive haul when Montreal visits St. Paul

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-game
- A couple of days have passed since that wonderful, wonderful comeback win in St. Louis.
- The question is: Can the Habs sweep this road trip?
- Mike Hoffman scratched? Well, not to beat a dead horse, but chances of another win suddenly improved.
First period
- After a quick chance from the Wild, the Canadiens have begun to get the majority of the shots.
- Marc-Andre Fleury – Stopping Habs players since -03.
- Looked like the Wild had seven players on the ice there. Maybe that’s legal in the state of Minnesota.
- The puck gets flipped in the air, and rather than standing in front of his defender hoping to win a one-on-one battle, Caufield goes behind him anticipating the puck bouncing through. An interesting tactic.
- Lots of shots, but this street hockey goalie is unbeatable at the moment.
- Look at EOTP NHL Player of the month Cole Caufield pinch the puck-carrier off along the boards and cut off a transition rush before it begins. This evolution is truly remarkable.
- Now Drouin races down the ice waiting for a pass to get through a defenceman’s legs. This seems to be a strategy.
Second period
- A quick strike by the Minnesota Wild who get a weak one past Jake Allen, and all the good work from the first period is wiped out.
- Mason Shaw gets his ... second NHL goal. At least it wasn’t his first.
- Joel Armia tries to get the goal back on a power move, but skates right through Fleury and goes to the box.
- Now it’s 2-0 as the Wild convert on the power play.
- This is going to take another multi-goal comeback
- Now Juraj Slafkovský is in the box for taking down his man while trying to get around a pick. Completely accidental, including wiping out Fleury in the aftermath.
- A couple of power plays and the shots are nearly even now.
- Montreal’s turn to trot out the new power play.
- Lots of quick movement, and it looks like they’re actually tying to score and not just make passes.
- That’s three for Minny. But it might be coming back due to a high stick?
- MSL challenges...
- Aaaand loses the challenge. Stick in shoulder height. Sigh, to the penalty kill we go.
- I don’t believe in the road trip sweep anymore.
- Is this all because they scratched The Hoff? Is Mike Hoffman actually indispensable?
Third period
- We need another comeback, lads. You up for it?
- Uhhm, felt like Gally was ambushed there. No call from the zebras.
- Not that I’m necessarily longing for another power play disappointment, but...
- Here we go. Power play with just under eight minutes left to play.
- Something needs to get going here and now.
- There we go!
- Caufield -> Wideman -> Dach -> Spooky Suzuki and Montreal has some life.
- Empty net. Minny scores. 4-1 et bonne nuit, les Canadiens.
- An unnecessary hit on Slafkovsky near the boards end up causing a proper brawl right by the benches. Xhekaj is there (obviously). More surprising to see Jake Evans active in the protection of his younger teammate.
- The Habs are back down to a .500 record.
EOTP 3 Stars
3) Giving Ryan Suter a run for his money
2) It is nice to pick the best of the 75 who were drafted the last few years
1) Thirty-five shots and a good effort late to get back in it. No complaints.
