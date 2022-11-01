 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canadiens @ Wild: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

Montreal aims to stay perfect on its road trip.

By Justin Blades
Montreal Canadiens v Minnesota Wild Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens @ Minnesota Wild

How to watch

Start time: 8:00 PM EDT / 5:00 PM PDT
In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)
In the Blues region: Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin

Early in Saturday’s game versus the St. Louis Blues, it looked like the Canadiens were going to get run out of Enterprise Center by a team playing at its top level. Despite Martin St-Louis making some changes to make his lineup bigger, the club had few answers for the Blues’ early pressure.

As we had seen the game before in Buffalo, the Habs figured out a better strategy on the fly, and soon began to wrest control of the game. From down 3-1 midway through the second period, they scored the next five goals, securing a relatively comfortable 7-4 decision when the 60 minutes were up.

Trying to run their winning streak to three games, St-Louis is again eschewing the long-held belief that you don’t mess with a winning lineup, tonight making Mike Hoffman a healthy scratch and removing Michael Pezzetta from the lineup after just one appearance. Rem Pitlick returns to face the team that placed him on waivers last season, and Jonathan Drouin also makes his way back in, playing with Sean Monahan and Joel Armia. The idea is to score more than the one goal they managed a week ago when the Wild visited the Bell Centre, so we’ll see if St-Louis can keep his run of successful tinkering intact.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
#22 Cole Caufield #14 Nick Suzuki #77 Kirby Dach
#17 Josh Anderson #28 Christian Dvorak #11 Brendan Gallagher
#27 Jonathan Drouin #91 Sean Monahan #40 Joel Armia
#32 Rem Pitlick #71 Jake Evans #20 Juraj Slafkovský

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
#21 Kaiden Guhle #58 David Savard
#72 Arber Xhekaj #6 Chris Wideman
$54 Jordan Harris #26 Johnny Kovacevic

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
#34 Jake Allen #35 Samuel Montembeault

Scratched: Evgenii Dadonov, Mike Hoffman, Michael Pezzetta
Injured: Paul Byron, Joel Edmundson, Mike Matheson

Minnesota Wild projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Kirill Kaprizov Frederick Gaudreau Mats Zuccarello
Mason Shaw Joel Eriksson Ek Matthew Boldy
Brandon Duhaime Marco Rossi Tyson Jost
Sam Steel Connor Dewar Steven Fogarty

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Jacob Middleton Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin Calen Addison
Jon Merrill Matt Dumba

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Marc-Andre Fleury Filip Gustavsson

