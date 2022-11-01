Tuesday Habs Headlines: Internal competition is creating a “fun environment”

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Martin St-Louis said that the Canadiens' internal competition is making for a “fun environment right now”. [Montreal Gazette]
- After appearing in good health prior to Saturday night’s game where he was sat out, Evgenii Dadonov missed Monday’s practice for treatment. [RDS]
- This week in numbers: Power-play goals, Cole Caufield’s shot attempts, and Kaiden Guhle’s ice time. [RDS]
- Forget candy, Josh Anderson gives out sticks for Halloween.
Quand tu reçois un bâton plutôt que des bonbons— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 31, 2022
When you go trick or treating and you get a stick#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/yVQCGakHPh
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Instead of a lack of confidence, are the Toronto Maple Leafs' woes due to overconfidence? [Sportsnet]
- Over in Vancouver Canucks land, their main problem could be ownership not allowing them to properly rebuild the team. [Canucks Army]
- The Anaheim Ducks could be without Jamie Drysdale for the next 4-6 months due to a shoulder injury. [TSN]
- Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Rogers Communications and Sportsnet today announced a new agreement on Monday. [NHL]
- The best Halloween names in the NHL.
