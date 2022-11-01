 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Habs Headlines: Internal competition is creating a “fun environment”

In today’s links, the Habs have a fun environment right now, Caufield ties career shot attempts, are the Maple Leafs suffering from overconfidence, the best Halloween NHL names, and more.

NHL: OCT 29 Canadians at Blues Photo by Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Martin St-Louis said that the Canadiens' internal competition is making for a “fun environment right now”. [Montreal Gazette]
  • After appearing in good health prior to Saturday night’s game where he was sat out, Evgenii Dadonov missed Monday’s practice for treatment. [RDS]
  • This week in numbers: Power-play goals, Cole Caufield’s shot attempts, and Kaiden Guhle’s ice time. [RDS]
  • Forget candy, Josh Anderson gives out sticks for Halloween.

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Instead of a lack of confidence, are the Toronto Maple Leafs' woes due to overconfidence? [Sportsnet]
  • Over in Vancouver Canucks land, their main problem could be ownership not allowing them to properly rebuild the team. [Canucks Army]
  • The Anaheim Ducks could be without Jamie Drysdale for the next 4-6 months due to a shoulder injury. [TSN]
  • Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Rogers Communications and Sportsnet today announced a new agreement on Monday. [NHL]
  • The best Halloween names in the NHL.

