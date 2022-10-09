 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sunday Habs Headlines: Nick Suzuki grateful for chance to learn from Marie-Philip Poulin

In today’s links, praise from NHL players for the women working in the league, Habs (and Rocket) embracing a youth movement, Slafovský’s future stardom, and some Hockey Canada fallout.

By Justin Blades
NHL: JUL 11 Montreal Canadiens Development Camp Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Nick Suzuki, and other NHLers, are happy to be getting the opportunity to learn from some of the best women to play the game. [Kimberley Bulletin]
  • The biggest questions of the 2022-23 season, including whether Montreal will claim back-to-back first overall draft picks. [The Score]
  • Despite a younger roster, head coach J.-F. Houle still wants to instill a winning mentality in the Laval Rocket. [Journal de Montreal]
  • In the NHL, the Habs have also embraced the youth movement with a full commitment to the rebuild. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Ten things to watch for from the Canadiens this season. [Le Soleil]
  • Pierre McGuire believes Juraj Slafokvský has the makings of a star. [TSN]

Around the league and elsewhere

