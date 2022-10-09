Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Nick Suzuki, and other NHLers, are happy to be getting the opportunity to learn from some of the best women to play the game. [Kimberley Bulletin]
- The biggest questions of the 2022-23 season, including whether Montreal will claim back-to-back first overall draft picks. [The Score]
- Despite a younger roster, head coach J.-F. Houle still wants to instill a winning mentality in the Laval Rocket. [Journal de Montreal]
- In the NHL, the Habs have also embraced the youth movement with a full commitment to the rebuild. [Journal de Montreal]
- Ten things to watch for from the Canadiens this season. [Le Soleil]
- Pierre McGuire believes Juraj Slafokvský has the makings of a star. [TSN]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Kyle Okposo has been named captain of the Buffalo Sabres. [NHL.com]
- Darryl Sutter signed a multi-year contract to keep coaching the Calgary Flames. [Matchsticks & Gasoline]
- While most teams just wrapped up their pre-season slates, the Nashville Predators have four points in 2022-23 after a sweep of the San Jose Sharks in the Global Series. [On The Forecheck]
- Interim Hockey Canada chair Andrea Skinner has resigned from the position. [Sportsnet]
