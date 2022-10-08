Canadiens @ Senators: Pre-season Game 8 thread, start time, and how to watch

Pre-season Game 8: Montreal Canadiens @ Ottawa Senators
Hockeyville 2021 game
How to watch
Start time: 6:30 PM EDT / 7:30 PM ADT
Venue: J.K. Irving Centre, Bouctouche, New Brunswick
In Canada: TVA Sports (French)
The Canadiens play their final game of the pre-season, but unfortunately for many, the broadcast plan is the same as the last game, meaning that a lot of people will be unable to watch the match for Hockeyville 2021.
What will be happening in Bouctouche, New Brunswick is the final impressions made by the young blue-liners, who today saw the addition of Johnny Kovacevic, reducing the available roster spots.
They’re taking on a Senators team that has decided to rest most of its top players after running them hard through the tune-up slate. With more brawn in the opponent’s lineup, you can expect the blue-line hopefuls to have to bring their physical games to the fore.
Montreal Canadiens projected lineup
Ottawa Senators projected lineup
Sens lines from the morning skate.— TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) October 8, 2022
Joseph Pinto Batherson
Ostapchuk Brassard Hawryluk
Kelly Kastelic Watson
Lucchini Gambrell Sabourin
Sanderson Brannstrom
Holden Zaitsev
Larsson JBD
Hellberg
Bibeau
Forsberg
Loading comments...