Canadiens @ Senators: Pre-season Game 8 thread, start time, and how to watch

Montreal gets one final attempt at a pre-season win, versus a club that’s sitting many of its stars.

By Justin Blades
Hockeyville 2021 game

How to watch

Start time: 6:30 PM EDT / 7:30 PM ADT
Venue: J.K. Irving Centre, Bouctouche, New Brunswick
In Canada: TVA Sports (French)

The Canadiens play their final game of the pre-season, but unfortunately for many, the broadcast plan is the same as the last game, meaning that a lot of people will be unable to watch the match for Hockeyville 2021.

What will be happening in Bouctouche, New Brunswick is the final impressions made by the young blue-liners, who today saw the addition of Johnny Kovacevic, reducing the available roster spots.

They’re taking on a Senators team that has decided to rest most of its top players after running them hard through the tune-up slate. With more brawn in the opponent’s lineup, you can expect the blue-line hopefuls to have to bring their physical games to the fore.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Ottawa Senators projected lineup

