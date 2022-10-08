Saturday Habs Headlines: The Good and the Bad

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- The Canadiens and Senators spent the day at Elsipogtog First Nation as part of the Kraft Hockeyville events. [NHL | NHL | Twitter]
Jake Allen checks in after a fulfilling day at Elsipogtog First Nations community. #GoHabsGo | #KraftHockeyville pic.twitter.com/mKX404vR9g— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 7, 2022
- Mike Hoffman and Christian Dvorak are out with upper-body injuries, while Mike Matheson was out for a treatment day. [Sportsnet]
- Development, not tanking, is the plan — probably a good approach for a young team who will undoubtedly struggle this season. [The Athletic]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- MacKenzie Weegar’s eight year extension is the latest piece in Brad Treliving’s retool of the Calgary Flames core. [TSN | Sportsnet | NHL]
- If you tuned out of hockey for the summer and now need to catch up on everything before the season starts, this is the article for you. [ESPN]
- Nike is the latest sponsor to suspend its relationship with Hockey Canada. [Sportsnet]
- Hockey New Brunswick will not be paying their fees to Hockey Canada. [Sportsnet]
- While Hockey Alberta is not currently withholding fees or calling for resignations, the possibility that they will do so in the fugure remains open. [Montreal Gazette]
- Hockey Canada moves its Board of Directors election to December 17th, a month later than previously announced. [Sportsnet]
- Experts find Hockey Canada’s response baffling. [Sportsnet]
- Hayley Wickenheiser calls for new Hockey Canada leadership, and stresses that hockey will go on without them. [Sportsnet]
- The interim leadership of Hockey Canada does not seem to have a better view on the situation than the ousted members. [Montreal Gazette]
- Tyler Myers will be out for 2-4 weeks for the Canucks. [Sportsnet]
- The Greater Toronto Hockey League is looking into allegations racial abuse against players of the Humber Valley Sharks. [CBC]
- Dave Dryden, former Sabres goalie, re-inventor of the goalie mask, and older brother of Habs goalie Ken Dryden has died. [NHL]
- Jaromir Jagr talks about his hockey future, current players he thinks could play until they’re 50, and more ahead of the 2022 NHL Global Series. [NHL]
- Using data to analyze how the Carolina Hurricanes structure helps their goalies. [The Athletic]
