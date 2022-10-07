Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Martin St-Louis thinks that Nick Suzuki will be ready for opening night, but warns that the captain might be a little bit behind since he’s missed most of the preseason. [La Presse | Google Translate]
- ““It seems like now we’re figuring out how to teach hockey sense”: an inside look at the Canadiens’ new player development philosophy. [The Athletic]
- Twillingate was certainly excited for the arrival of Kraft Hockeyville. [VOCM]
- The Canadiens received a very warm welcome in Gander as they arrived to face the Ottawa Senators. [Montreal Gazette]
- Gary Bettman commented on Kraft Hockeyville, as well as the job done so far by the Canadiens front office. [Montreal Gazette]
- Finding hope for NHL’s 10 most hopeless teams: Do you believe in miracles? [Down Goes Brown]
- The Habs reportedly tried to get Seth Jarvis in exchange for Jesperi Kotkaniemi, prior to the Carolina Hurricanes deployment of an offer sheet. [RDS]
Around the league and elsewhere
- A cascade of sponsors have announced their intentions to part ways with Hockey Canada’s men’s hockey programs. [TSN | Sportsnet]
- Hockey Nova Scotia will withhold registration fees from Hockey Canada, joining provincial organizations in Quebec and Ontario. [Sportsnet]
- “Before the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship goes forward, we need to see some meaningful changes that respect the concerns of Nova Scotians and Canadians.” says the Premier of Nova Scotia. [Government of Nova Scotia]
- The Greater Toronto Hockey League is investigating allegations of anti-Black, anti-Asian racism between players in a recent game. [Toronto Star]
- How much does it cost to attend an NHL game in a Canadian city? [Global News]
- NHLers are glad to see women moving up management ranks. [Yahoo! Sports]
- How Cale Makar, Adam Fox and other fast, young defensemen are changing the NHL. [ESPN]
- The Edmonton Oilers have hired Hamilton Bulldogs president and general manager Steve Staios to serve as a special advisor with a focus on player development. [TSN]
- Who are the NHL’s 17 franchise players? [Daily Faceoff]
- Home in Stockholm, Johnny Oduya has found new purpose(s) in life after NHL career. [The Athletic]
