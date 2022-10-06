 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Canadiens vs. Senators Top Six Minutes: The b’ys are back in town

The pre-season curse continues even in a new time zone.

By Scott Matla
/ new
NHL Kraft Hockeyville Canada - Montreal Canadiens v Ottawa Senators Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

Pre-Game Thoughts

  • The Habs being back in Newfoundland is making me overly nostalgic for the St. John’s IceCaps, even though the IceCaps were more often than not, terrible.
  • Will tonight be the night the Habs finally put a number in the win column?
  • Will I have more than just Red Bull and gummy candy for dinner?
  • FIND OUT NEXT TIME ON DRAGON BALL Z
  • (Go Habs Go)

First Period

  • Nice tribute to the Habs by having a pre-game ceremony take a lot longer than expected.
  • That is also not the start the Habs or I wanted folks.
  • Tim Stützle already flopping around like it’s a regular season game, shame on him.
  • Good response from the fourth line!
  • I’m not sure if Michael Pezzetta is going to make the team, but he’s doing everything he can to do so.
  • Power play didn’t score, but I did like a lot of what I saw from Kirby Dach on an individual level.
  • Also, David Savard somehow got a mini breakaway, and I am not sure how.
  • Oh that’s less than ideal from Savard, Leskinen and Primeau.
  • Well, that’s not a call I agree with overall, but what are you gonna do?
  • Hey they did it!
  • Kaiden Guhle was likely already making the NHL team, that goal is just a cherry on top.
  • Hey a second penalty kill, and a second power play chance!
  • Mike Hoffman, for all his shooting talent is where offence goes to die on the power play these days.
  • Much better saves from Primeau on these shorthanded chances, nice rebound after a tough start.
  • Two more periods to go!

Second Period

  • Strong game for Dach continues, drawing an early power play for the Habs!
  • More good chances from the Habs, I’ll take that progress over chasing the puck down the ice like before.
  • There’s the power game of Juraj Slafkovsky we want to see, great move draws a penalty.
  • And the Habs cash in almost immediately with Kirby Dach getting the tap-in at the side of the net!
  • As far as penalties go, that’s probably a good one to take if you’re Arber Xhekaj.
  • Evgenii Dadonov looked as confused as the rest of us when that puck was just sitting in the Senators end of the ice.
  • Jake Evans, I am begging you to go to the bench and get a new stick please.
  • Oh so now you can call a penalty shot I see.
  • This game has the air of something that might turn very dumb in an instant, which is not something I really want.
  • Can the good power play continue to show up tonight?
  • Well, the first unit looked good at least!
  • One more period to go!

Third Period

  • I don’t know about y’all, but I would not have both Mike Hoffman and David Savard on the ice at the same time if I were trailing by a goal.
  • More of that board work from Slafkovsky please, he’s finding a lot of success there behind the net in this game.
  • Hey, another power play!
  • That was certainly a power play I guess.
  • I hope to whatever god is above that I never have to watch a Leskinen/Savard pairing this year.
  • Arber Xhekaj fears absolutely no one, love to see him coming to the defence of Kirby Dach after that hit.
  • That’s the least Josh Anderson goal that Josh Anderson has ever scored, and I am not complaining.
  • Lets see, are the Habs going to get another late goal here?
  • Based on Madison Bowey’s coverage on that last shift, the outlook is not good!
  • Tim Stützle with a hat trick of dives, and a four minute penalty kill for the Habs somehow.
  • Now Brady Tkachuk wants to jaw with Xhekaj, gonna be a long final game on Saturday night.
  • Well, Kaiden Guhle almost did it at the end, but the Habs remain winless.
  • See y’all on Saturday!

EOTP 3 Stars

3) Terrifying

2) Terrifying if you’re a Senator

1) He saved more than his share of bacon

In This Stream

2022-23 Pre-season Game 7: Montreal Canadiens vs. Ottawa Senators

View all 5 stories

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...