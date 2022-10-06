Canadiens vs. Senators Top Six Minutes: The b’ys are back in town

Pre-Game Thoughts
- The Habs being back in Newfoundland is making me overly nostalgic for the St. John’s IceCaps, even though the IceCaps were more often than not, terrible.
- Will tonight be the night the Habs finally put a number in the win column?
- Will I have more than just Red Bull and gummy candy for dinner?
- FIND OUT NEXT TIME ON DRAGON BALL Z
- (Go Habs Go)
First Period
- Nice tribute to the Habs by having a pre-game ceremony take a lot longer than expected.
- That is also not the start the Habs or I wanted folks.
- Tim Stützle already flopping around like it’s a regular season game, shame on him.
- Good response from the fourth line!
- I’m not sure if Michael Pezzetta is going to make the team, but he’s doing everything he can to do so.
- Power play didn’t score, but I did like a lot of what I saw from Kirby Dach on an individual level.
- Also, David Savard somehow got a mini breakaway, and I am not sure how.
- Oh that’s less than ideal from Savard, Leskinen and Primeau.
- Well, that’s not a call I agree with overall, but what are you gonna do?
- Hey they did it!
- Kaiden Guhle was likely already making the NHL team, that goal is just a cherry on top.
- Hey a second penalty kill, and a second power play chance!
- Mike Hoffman, for all his shooting talent is where offence goes to die on the power play these days.
- Much better saves from Primeau on these shorthanded chances, nice rebound after a tough start.
- Two more periods to go!
Second Period
- Strong game for Dach continues, drawing an early power play for the Habs!
- More good chances from the Habs, I’ll take that progress over chasing the puck down the ice like before.
- There’s the power game of Juraj Slafkovsky we want to see, great move draws a penalty.
- And the Habs cash in almost immediately with Kirby Dach getting the tap-in at the side of the net!
- As far as penalties go, that’s probably a good one to take if you’re Arber Xhekaj.
- Evgenii Dadonov looked as confused as the rest of us when that puck was just sitting in the Senators end of the ice.
- Jake Evans, I am begging you to go to the bench and get a new stick please.
- Oh so now you can call a penalty shot I see.
- This game has the air of something that might turn very dumb in an instant, which is not something I really want.
- Can the good power play continue to show up tonight?
- Well, the first unit looked good at least!
- One more period to go!
Third Period
- I don’t know about y’all, but I would not have both Mike Hoffman and David Savard on the ice at the same time if I were trailing by a goal.
- More of that board work from Slafkovsky please, he’s finding a lot of success there behind the net in this game.
- Hey, another power play!
- That was certainly a power play I guess.
- I hope to whatever god is above that I never have to watch a Leskinen/Savard pairing this year.
- Arber Xhekaj fears absolutely no one, love to see him coming to the defence of Kirby Dach after that hit.
- That’s the least Josh Anderson goal that Josh Anderson has ever scored, and I am not complaining.
- Lets see, are the Habs going to get another late goal here?
- Based on Madison Bowey’s coverage on that last shift, the outlook is not good!
- Tim Stützle with a hat trick of dives, and a four minute penalty kill for the Habs somehow.
- Now Brady Tkachuk wants to jaw with Xhekaj, gonna be a long final game on Saturday night.
- Well, Kaiden Guhle almost did it at the end, but the Habs remain winless.
- See y’all on Saturday!
