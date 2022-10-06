Canadiens vs. Senators: Pre-season Game 7 thread, start time, and how to watch

Hockeyville 2020 game

How to watch

Start time: 6:00 PM EDT / 7:30 PM NDT

Venue: Steele Community Centre, Gander, Newfoundland

In Canada: TVA Sports (French)



The Canadiens head to Atlantic Canada at the tail end of training camp, and that means the roster has been trimmed down to the point that several of the top NHL players are guaranteed to be in the lineup each game. That’s great news for the people of Twillingate, Newfoundland, who won the Hockeyville competition back in 2020, as well as those in the city of Gander that will host tonight’s game.

Any Habs fans in the region will get to see Juraj Slafkovský’s progression through the pre-season. He’s seen a lot of action but at least had a day’s rest since his last match. They also get to see all of Kaiden Guhle, Arber Xhekaj, Otto Leskinen, and Justin Barron as they vie for spots on the blue line for the season opener on Wednesday.

Fans of the Senators will see another nearly complete lineup as the team has largely been intact throughout the pre-season slate. It will be fairly close to a proper NHL game on paper, and with the contempt building among the familiar foes, it might just look like one on the ice in the intimate confines of the Steele Community Centre.

