Thursday Habs Headlines: Owen Beck heads back to OHL brimming with confidence

In today’s links, Beck heads back to OHL with contract in hand, the Allen family do good, Mešár ready to fight for a spot in Laval, Tim Hortons bails on Hockey Canada, and more.

NHL: SEP 26 Devils at Canadiens Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • The confidence Owen Beck is taking back to the OHL after signing with the Canadiens will propel him to new heights. [Sportsnet]
  • After finally suiting up for a pre-season game, Nick Suzuki is back to being day-to-day with an upper-body injury. [TSN]
  • Jake and Shannon Allen purchased a pair of half-season tickets to donate to the non-profit organization Sun Youth so girls aged 8-13 could enjoy a special night at the Bell Centre. [Canadiens]
  • The Canadiens will be adding an immersive escape room into the in-game experience this season called the “Bell Canadiens Escape”. [Offside]
  • The Canadiens will get a taste of Newfoundland’s charm when they head to Gander to face the Ottawa Senators tonight. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Pierre Bouchard, Yvon Lambert and Pierre Mondou all agree that patience is needed with Juraj Slafkovský so he can have time to develop. [Journal de Montreal]
  • The City of Montreal pays tribute to former Canadian Dickie Moore by naming a new park in his memory. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Filip Mešár sees Laval as his final destination and is ready to fight for a place on the Rocket roster. [RDS]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Tim Hortons is pulling its sponsorship of all men’s hockey programs for the 2022-23 season but will continue funding women’s, para and youth hockey programs. [Sportsnet]
  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that Hockey Canada’s response to the scandal ”boggles the mind,” while the federal sports minister says it’s time to “clean the house.” [CBC]
  • Thirteen Sportsnet hockey insiders share their opinions on who the top 10 NHL players are heading into the 2022-23 season. [Sportsnet]
  • There’s no salary cap on hockey operations and there’s an arms race between teams to find the best competitive advantage. [ESPN]
  • NHL players are hoping for a World Cup in 2024 and if their wishes come true, it will be hockey’s first best-on-best tournament since 2016. [TSN]

More From Eyes On The Prize

