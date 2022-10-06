Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- The confidence Owen Beck is taking back to the OHL after signing with the Canadiens will propel him to new heights. [Sportsnet]
- After finally suiting up for a pre-season game, Nick Suzuki is back to being day-to-day with an upper-body injury. [TSN]
- Jake and Shannon Allen purchased a pair of half-season tickets to donate to the non-profit organization Sun Youth so girls aged 8-13 could enjoy a special night at the Bell Centre. [Canadiens]
- The Canadiens will be adding an immersive escape room into the in-game experience this season called the “Bell Canadiens Escape”. [Offside]
- The Canadiens will get a taste of Newfoundland’s charm when they head to Gander to face the Ottawa Senators tonight. [Montreal Gazette]
- Pierre Bouchard, Yvon Lambert and Pierre Mondou all agree that patience is needed with Juraj Slafkovský so he can have time to develop. [Journal de Montreal]
- The City of Montreal pays tribute to former Canadian Dickie Moore by naming a new park in his memory. [Journal de Montreal]
- Filip Mešár sees Laval as his final destination and is ready to fight for a place on the Rocket roster. [RDS]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Tim Hortons is pulling its sponsorship of all men’s hockey programs for the 2022-23 season but will continue funding women’s, para and youth hockey programs. [Sportsnet]
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that Hockey Canada’s response to the scandal ”boggles the mind,” while the federal sports minister says it’s time to “clean the house.” [CBC]
- Thirteen Sportsnet hockey insiders share their opinions on who the top 10 NHL players are heading into the 2022-23 season. [Sportsnet]
- There’s no salary cap on hockey operations and there’s an arms race between teams to find the best competitive advantage. [ESPN]
- NHL players are hoping for a World Cup in 2024 and if their wishes come true, it will be hockey’s first best-on-best tournament since 2016. [TSN]
