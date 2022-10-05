Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Sean Monahan might be more than just the price for a first round pick. [Montreal Gazette]
- Questions remain for the Habs blue line with two pre-season games left on the docket. [La Presse]
- Juraj Slafkovský admits he stopped cheering for his former favourite player Auston Matthews after being drafted. [Daily Hive]
- Slafkovský is finally showing ‘more confidence’ as a roster decision looms. [Sportsnet]
- Should Slafkovský play in the NHL this season? [NHL.com]
- Twillingate, Newfoundland is ready to finally celebrate Hockeyville win, as the Canadiens and Senators arrive after a two-year delay. [NHL.com]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Hockey Canada defends its senior leadership before a parliamentary committee, blaming media and politicians for ‘unduly cynical attacks’. [The Athletic | Sportsnet | TSN]
- NHL goalie tandem rankings for 2022-23. [ESPN]
- The New York Islanders signed Mathew Barzal to an eight-year extension with $9.15M AAV. [Sportsnet]
- For a team like the Islanders that’s desperately in need of cap flexibility, Barzal’s new deal isn’t a solution. [Daily Faceoff]
- What are the most intriguing star-studded debuts, can’t-miss games of the 2022-23 NHL season? [Sportsnet]
- The secret of the Tampa Bay Lightning development program: ‘A village to raise a player’. [The Athletic]
- Ten breakout candidates for 2022-23. [Daily Faceoff]
