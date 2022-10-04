Filed under: Highlights [Highlight] Arber Xhekaj picks the corner An accurate wrist shot earns Xhekaj a goal. By Justin Blades@JustinBlades Oct 4, 2022, 9:36pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: [Highlight] Arber Xhekaj picks the corner Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images The big defenceman can hit the scoresheet as well. X GON' GIVE IT TO YA Arber Xhekaj makes it a 5-4 game! pic.twitter.com/iQGXsymnUG— Scott Matla (@scottmatla) October 5, 2022 In This Stream 2022-23 Pre-season Game 6: Montreal Canadiens vs. Ottawa Senators Montreal Canadiens cut nine players from training camp [Highlight] Arber Xhekaj picks the corner [Highlight] Cole Caufield scores on the power play View all 8 stories More From Eyes On The Prize Montreal Canadiens cut nine players from training camp TSM: Another close call [Highlight] Cole Caufield scores on the power play [Highlight] David Savard steps up and scores [Highlight] Nick Suzuki’s slick moves set up Joel Armia Canadiens vs. Senators: Pre-season Game 6 thread Loading comments...
Loading comments...