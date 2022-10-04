Canadiens vs. Senators Top Six Minutes: Another close call

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every competitive game.

Pre-Game

Hello darkness, my old friend. I’ve come to talk with you again.

Nah, it shouldn’t be that bad, should it? Hockey is back. And hockey is fun.

Been a while since I wrote one of these though. I miss playoff hockey...

Welcome back, Dr. Captain Nick. We’ve missed seeing you in action.

Oh, and you get Cole and Slaf playing alongside you? Is this the future I’m seeing? I think so.

Otherwise, I am just looking forward to see who hits Tim Stützle the hardest: X-Man or Kaiden The Ghoul.

First Period

Having Mike Johnson as the colour commentator makes any Habs game more enjoyable to watch.

Before Marc Bergevin got axed he gave us one last great gift: The signing of David Savard on a four-year deal.

Three more years to go...

A waaay too easy power play goal for the Sens to open the scoring. Sitting in the box? The aforementioned Savard. Scorer? A certain Chicago reject. Assisted by a former Broadstreet Bully from Hearst, ON.

If only Savard were younger, we could probably trick Florida into giving us a first-round pick and a prospect for him come trade deadline.

Xhekaj shows off his best Knuckles Nilan impression by dropping his gloves and fighting someone named Mark Kastelic. Ends up as a Montreal power play with two Senators in the penalty box.

No offence to Chris Wideman, but if he is your best option to play the the point on your PP1, the roster is definitely not good enough.

The penalty boxes are getting crowded. Five players sitting there, just chillin’ along.

What the frick is up with all of these 7-Eleven ads on TSN?

There’s only one thing I want less right now than another pre-season loss, and that’s a coffee from 7-Eleven.

Second Period

Slaf narrowly misses on a breakaway and Ottawa punishes the young Habs by scoring their second.

Reversed roles this time. The Chicago reject finds the Hearst bully for a redirect in front of the net.

My feelings right now summed up in a video clip.

Hey, that worked wonders! No need to pretend anymore. Cap’n Nick dishes it out and Army the Joel finds the open mesh of netting.

Nick Suzuki with the dangles, Joel Armia with the finish! pic.twitter.com/CGmOMdh7ak — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) October 5, 2022

And another one!

Jake Evans finds... reading the score sheet... putting on bifocal glasses... David Savard? In front of the net?? What in the damn???

David Savard(??) drives the net and gets the tip-in goal!



Two goals in under a minute for the Habs! pic.twitter.com/nWKKqCRd6J — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) October 5, 2022

Did you see that goal, Bill Zito?

Surely worthy of a first-round pick and a quality prospect, innit?

Ottawa back on top.

Tyler Motte. From the slot. He doesn’t score a lot. Habs defence lost the plot.

Shane Pinto scores and the Sens are up by two once again.

At least we’re getting a lot of goals tonight.

Third Period

I’d rather have Nick Suzuki as my captain than Brady Tkachuk.

We got an answer to my pre-game question: Kaiden The Ghoul just fought Stützle, so I guess he takes the crown for tonight.

Just two dudes, playing hockey pic.twitter.com/yNndaBzEhF — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) October 5, 2022

At least we get one final look at that woeful thing the Habs call a power play.

Cole with the rocket! Suzuki with his second primary assist of the evening. That was a good one.

Nick Suzuki with the cross-ice feed and Cole Caufield buries the goal to make it a 4-3 game! pic.twitter.com/LW10oOoA6c — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) October 5, 2022

Tkachuk scores and demonstrates his very best instigator smile.

Guhle may have fought Ze German, but X-Man counters with a goal! A real beauty as well. Jsem na tebe hrdý, young Arber.

X GON' GIVE IT TO YA



Arber Xhekaj makes it a 5-4 game! pic.twitter.com/iQGXsymnUG — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) October 5, 2022

And I’m sorry that I ranked you 36th on the T25 this year.

This game has less than 50 shots in total, but we’ve seen nine goals. Not a good day if your mojo is astute goalie play.

Well, that became quite fun in the end. Even though we’re staying winless.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) A great pickup

2) Well 82 5-4 results wouldn’t be too bad

1) Maybe we’ll start the draft profiles next week